Coco Gauff says she ‘has a lot to be proud of’ after exiting the US Open at the quarterfinal stage
Coco Gauff lost the US Open on Tuesday with a 3-6, 4-6 loss to Caroline Garcia, but the teen’s quarterfinal was still the best of her career in New York.
Gauff won four games before falling to Garcia, including a third round match against No. 20 (and compatriot) Madison Keys and surpassed her own expectations after retiring from the first round of the Cincinnati Open in August due to injury. .
“After everything that’s happened in Cincinnati…I didn’t think it would be such a good tournament for me,” the 18-year-old said after Tuesday’s game.
“So I think it was good how I was able to bounce back, and I really proved myself mentally that I can get out of these tough situations and do it.”
“And also the first quarterfinal, at the US Open, so there’s a lot to be proud of. But as I said, definitely disappointed, but I think it makes me want to work even harder and I feel like I know what I have to do.”
Gauff was thoroughly outplayed by Garcia, who raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and never looked back.
The American made 24 unforced errors in the game and was able to break Garcia only once.
“Her level was great and I knew it was going to be great coming in,” said Gauff.
“And I feel like I didn’t play at the level I needed to win today.”
Gauff won the two previous meetings between her and Garcia, who will now play in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time in her career.
‘[From] the last times I played against her I would definitely say she hits the ball much better,” said Gauff.
“So kudos to her and her team because I think she’s gotten a lot better since the last time I played against her.”
Garcia will play with number 5 seed Ons Jabeur – also a first-time Open semifinalist – for a spot in the final on Thursday.