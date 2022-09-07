WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Coco Gauff says she ‘has a lot to be proud of’ after exiting the US Open at the quarterfinal stage

US
By Jacky

Coco Gauff says she has ‘a lot to be proud of’ after exiting US Open quarter-final but 18-year-old admits ‘I didn’t play at the level I had to’ in Caroline Garcia defeat

  • Coco Gauff lost on Tuesday but had the best Open run of her career
  • Gauff was handily beaten 3-6, 4-6 by Caroline Garcia after falling behind early
  • Garcia now plays in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time in her career

By Jake Nisse for Dailymail.Com

Published: 05:25, September 7, 2022 | Updated: 05:32, September 7, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Coco Gauff lost the US Open on Tuesday with a 3-6, 4-6 loss to Caroline Garcia, but the teen’s quarterfinal was still the best of her career in New York.

Gauff won four games before falling to Garcia, including a third round match against No. 20 (and compatriot) Madison Keys and surpassed her own expectations after retiring from the first round of the Cincinnati Open in August due to injury. .

“After everything that’s happened in Cincinnati…I didn’t think it would be such a good tournament for me,” the 18-year-old said after Tuesday’s game.

Coco Gauff achieved her best Open run ever despite losing Caroline Garcia

Coco Gauff achieved her best Open run ever despite losing Caroline Garcia

“So I think it was good how I was able to bounce back, and I really proved myself mentally that I can get out of these tough situations and do it.”

“And also the first quarterfinal, at the US Open, so there’s a lot to be proud of. But as I said, definitely disappointed, but I think it makes me want to work even harder and I feel like I know what I have to do.”

Gauff was thoroughly outplayed by Garcia, who raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and never looked back.

Gauff started the game in a 0-4 hole and never really recovered

Gauff started the game in a 0-4 hole and never really recovered

Gauff started the game in a 0-4 hole and never really recovered

Garcia is now playing in the first Grand Slam semi-final of her career

Garcia is now playing in the first Grand Slam semi-final of her career

Garcia is now playing in the first Grand Slam semi-final of her career

The American made 24 unforced errors in the game and was able to break Garcia only once.

“Her level was great and I knew it was going to be great coming in,” said Gauff.

“And I feel like I didn’t play at the level I needed to win today.”

Gauff won the two previous meetings between her and Garcia, who will now play in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time in her career.

‘[From] the last times I played against her I would definitely say she hits the ball much better,” said Gauff.

“So kudos to her and her team because I think she’s gotten a lot better since the last time I played against her.”

Garcia will play with number 5 seed Ons Jabeur – also a first-time Open semifinalist – for a spot in the final on Thursday.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Louisiana congressman blasts…

Jacky

UK family is hit with bill of more than…

Jacky

Angelina Jolie’s former company…

Jacky
1 of 3,727

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More