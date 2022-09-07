Coco Gauff says she ‘has a lot to be proud of’ after exiting the US Open at the quarterfinal stage

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Coco Gauff lost the US Open on Tuesday with a 3-6, 4-6 loss to Caroline Garcia, but the teen’s quarterfinal was still the best of her career in New York.

Gauff won four games before falling to Garcia, including a third round match against No. 20 (and compatriot) Madison Keys and surpassed her own expectations after retiring from the first round of the Cincinnati Open in August due to injury. .

“After everything that’s happened in Cincinnati…I didn’t think it would be such a good tournament for me,” the 18-year-old said after Tuesday’s game.

Coco Gauff achieved her best Open run ever despite losing Caroline Garcia

“So I think it was good how I was able to bounce back, and I really proved myself mentally that I can get out of these tough situations and do it.”

“And also the first quarterfinal, at the US Open, so there’s a lot to be proud of. But as I said, definitely disappointed, but I think it makes me want to work even harder and I feel like I know what I have to do.”

Gauff was thoroughly outplayed by Garcia, who raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and never looked back.

Gauff started the game in a 0-4 hole and never really recovered

Garcia is now playing in the first Grand Slam semi-final of her career

The American made 24 unforced errors in the game and was able to break Garcia only once.

“Her level was great and I knew it was going to be great coming in,” said Gauff.

“And I feel like I didn’t play at the level I needed to win today.”

Gauff won the two previous meetings between her and Garcia, who will now play in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time in her career.

‘[From] the last times I played against her I would definitely say she hits the ball much better,” said Gauff.

“So kudos to her and her team because I think she’s gotten a lot better since the last time I played against her.”

Garcia will play with number 5 seed Ons Jabeur – also a first-time Open semifinalist – for a spot in the final on Thursday.