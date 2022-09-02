Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula are OUT of the US Open women’s doubles tournament in the first round

<!–

In what is arguably the biggest surprise of the US Open yet, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have been eliminated from the women’s doubles competition in the first round.

The pair lost to Canadian and last year second place in the women’s singles Leylah Fernandez and her playing partner Australian Daria Saville 6-3, 5-7, 6-7 by losing 5-10 in the tiebreak of the last set.

Gauff is the world’s number 1 in doubles and, in combination with Pegula, the second best women’s doubles team in the world.

The American pair started the match trading service back and forth and survived a pause point to win the fifth game.

In the sixth game, Gauff and Pegula broke the service of the other pair to lead 4-2 and never looked back, winning the set 6-3.

The world’s second doubles pair, Coco Gauff (L) and Jessica Pegula (R) are out of the US Open

They lost in the first round to Australian Daria Saville (L) and Canadian Leylah Fernandez (R)

Gauff and Pegula dominated early on, winning four of the last five games to win the first set

Then Fernandez and Saville made it difficult for the Americans and forced a tiebreak

They struggled in the next set, going down 1-4 at one point before fighting back to even make things 4-4.

After that win, they lost three of the next four games, including a ninth game of 20 points, to lose the set 5-7.

After trading back and forth for the entire third set of games, the teams moved into a ten-point tiebreak, where a controversial ‘let’ call from chair umpire Christian Rask disrupted the Americans’ momentum.

At 7-5 in the tie-break, a piece of debris floated on the field in the middle of the played point. Saville raised her arm and screamed for a let. While Gauff was busy hitting what would have been a point-winning shot, Rask called a let and the point was wiped out.

Pegula angrily yelled at the umpire about the decision, while Gauff said his call was unfair.

Some kind of debris was blowing on the pitch at Tribune and Saville calls for a let

Gauff and Pegula were furious with umpire Christian Rask and were unable to recover after the let

“It’s not fair, you’re taking points away from us for the second time. You’re stealing points from us,’ Gauff pleaded.

Pegula, the more pointed and heated of the two, went into a little diatribe and said: ‘[Saville] can’t call. [Gauff] has a nanny on top of the net. You didn’t call it until [Saville] stopped.’

She screamed ‘late’ in the middle of the point. You can’t even fucking do that!’

Pegula threw a few more f-bombs in his direction before continuing to play the point, which they couldn’t win. The pair lost their next two points to lose the tie-break.