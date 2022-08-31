Coco Gauff battles her way through to third round of US Open after defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Coco Gauff made her way to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday after beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse in straight sets despite a nervous finish at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff, 18, convincingly won the first set 6-2, but had to work hard to get past a proud Ruse in the second, narrowly beating her opponent 7-6 on a tie-break.

Ruse, who is Romanian, led 5-3 at one point in the final set, but was unable to break Gauff and went on to lose 7-4 in a tiebreak.

Coco Gauff stormed through to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday

Gauff (left), of USA, shakes hands after beating Ruse (right), winning her only second game at Arthur Ashe Stadium

The match lasted an hour and 30 minutes. Gauff had five aces, won four of the five breakpoints and 77 percent of the time on her first serve.

“It’s a really big field and I’ve been watching Venus here, Serena here and now I’m playing here,” Gauff said in an on-court interview.

“It’s an honor to open the court for her tonight.”

The 18-year-old, who entered the tournament as the second-highest-ranked American player due to her current number 12 seed, will now face compatriot Madison Keys in the third round on Friday.

Both follow Jessica Pegula, who is currently ranked as the world’s number 8 seed. The 28-year-old will face Belarusian tennis star Aliaksandra Sasnovich, also 28, on Thursday after her first-round win against Viktorija Golubic, 6-2, 6-2.

Gauff is also the second youngest player left in the women’s draw and is considered one of the favorites to win the US Open along with top class Iga Swiatek.

Earlier this year, the American reached the final of Roland Garros (the French Open) and the faith surrounding the Atlanta-born teenager has never been greater.

“When you go to a final, I think people expect you to overcome that last hurdle, and I expect that from myself too, because I know I feel it in me that I can repeat it and do it again,” he said. Gauff in an interview after her first round, 6-2, 6-3 win over Leoliia Jeanjean.

Gauff, 18, defeated Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 to reach the third round

“I didn’t expect to be so nervous before the final. Now that I know what to expect, I expect myself to at least do better.

Prior to her entry into the US Open, Gauff suffered a nasty fall at the Cincinnati Masters against Czech Marie Bouzkova in the first round.

She sustained a left ankle injury and eventually had to retire before withdrawing from the tournament, raising fears that she would not appear at the US Open.

Gauff is considered one of the favorites to win the US Open along with Iga Swiatek

Meanwhile, No. 20 Keys earlier on Wednesday Camila Giorgi, of Italy, in three straights.

The game went straight to the wire when the American won the game 6-4, 5-7, 7-6.

In a similar ending to Gauff’s game, Keys survived a decisive tiebreak 10-6 to advance to the next round.

Shelby Rogers, ranked number 31, and Alison Riske-Amritraj, ranked number 29, are the other two Americans through to the next round.

Rogers defeated Viktoria Kuzmova, from Slovenia, 7-5, 6-1; while Riske-Amritraj had to fight through Colombian Camila Osorio 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 (10-5).