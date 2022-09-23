Coco & Eve pre-shampoo treatment amasses 20,000 waiting list before launch

A new ‘pre-shampoo treatment’ from Balinese-inspired brand Coco & Eve has amassed a waiting list of more than 20,000

A new ‘pre-shampoo treatment’ from Bali-inspired brand Coco & Eve has amassed a waiting list of more than 20,000.

The ‘miracle’ new $38 product claims to use ‘3D bond building technology’ and promises to transform damaged and depleted locks.

Used before shampooing damp hair, the treatment also ‘holistically’ repairs colored and chemically treated hair, reducing damage.

Coco & Eve was founded by Aussie Expat Emily Hamilton, who drew inspiration from Bali to create beauty products that combined delicious tropical ingredients with science.

A frequent visitor to Bali, it was there on a pre-dawn hike that Emily was inspired to ‘bottle that Bali magic’ and create a brand inspired by the rejuvenation she experienced on her holidays there.

Emily discovered that Bali is a haven for ‘skin and hair-loving fruits and plants’, especially raw virgin coconuts, of which Indonesia is the largest producer, and which are the ‘hero ingredient’ in Coco & Eve.

Although the new pre-shampoo treatment has just hit the market, fans are already giving rave reviews.

‘I’m obsessed with the bonding pre-shampoo treatment. My bleached hair feels so much stronger and healthier! It also makes my hair look super shiny’.

‘I love the smell and how soft my hair feels after using this product. I found it easy enough to use, definitely worth a try!’

‘I’ve been highlighting my hair for 15+ years. It is quite dry and brittle at the ends. I started using this product and noticed a difference in the texture and softness of my hair. It also smells really nice. I would recommend.’

‘I’ve been using it now on my wash days and it’s really amazing, my hair is softer even after I’ve used the shampoo, which doesn’t usually happen. It’s a great addition to my hair care routine’

‘My hair felt super smooth just washing out the pre-bond shampoo, so it was a great base for double shampooing. My hair has been very soft until my next wash day. Looks refreshed and my blonde highlights looked brighter’.

‘I’m an avid user of Coco & Eve hair care products as my hair seems to love them and I think all the products smell amazing! What I love most about this product is the smoothing and taming properties, my hair has stayed fresh for longer.’

The product features bond-building technology that targets three structural bonds damaged by bleaching or dyeing

Previously a Coco & Eve shampoo and conditioner that promised healthier-looking hair from the first wash, amassed a pre-launch waiting list of more than 47,000 people, all of whom couldn’t wait to try the new sulfate-free products.

Coco & Eve’s Super Hydrating Shampoo ($36.90) and Cream Conditioner ($36.90) was made with powerful Balinese ingredients including avocado oil, coconut and pineapple.

The shampoo and conditioner are designed to increase moisture in your hair by 51 percent, repair and reduce damage, and provide smoothness without frizz or split ends.

Both products are available online after receiving a waiting list of more than 47,000 before launch.

The ‘7-in-1 formula’ is infused with fruit enzymes for a super clean wash without drying out your hair.

The products also have hyaluronic acid technology to cleanse your hair without weighing it down.

Coco & Eve recommends washing your hair between two and five times a week, depending on your hair type and how quickly it gets greasy.

The range is safe to use on all hair types, including colored and damaged hair.

Although the shampoo and conditioner are brand new and haven’t been tried by too many people, those who have been lucky enough to get their hands on the products have raved about how good they are:

“This creamy new formula is so hydrating and smells amazing,” wrote one reviewer.

‘This gave me my cleanest hair ever!’ another added.

For more information about Coco & Eve, please click here.