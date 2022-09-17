Cockatoos in Sydney still open trash cans, despite our efforts to stop them

Credit: Barbara Klump, Author Provided



Damn hell! That cockatoo just opened my bin and is eating my leftover pizza. We can’t have that, I put a rock on the lid to prevent the bin from opening. Problem solved…?

And so an arms race began in the suburbs of southern Sydney: people tried to stop the sulfur-crested cockatoos from opening garbage cans, and cockatoos overcoming their deterrents to feast on our food waste.

The ability to open trash cans is unique to south Sydney cockatoos, but this behavior seems to be spreading. Last year we published research showing that this behavior is a stunning display of ‘social learning’ as birds learn the technique of opening the box by observing their neighbor.

This had global significance – it meant we could add parrots to the list of animals capable of foraging culture, including: chimpanzees, humpback whales and New Caledonian Crows.

Sulphur-crested cockatoo successfully pushes off a rock to open the lid of a garbage can. Credit: Barbara Klump/Current Biology

U.S new research, published today, documents 50 bin security methods. It provides another example of a global problem of human-nature conflict – indeed it is rare to document a change in behavior of one species in response to the actions of another species.

Cockatoos make a mess

While opening buckets of cockatoos is fascinating, it can also create a mess. The birds search through the garbage to find food and occasionally throw objects in the way. Obviously coming home and scattering your trash on the floor in front of your house is not appreciated.

Cockatoos in southern Sydney have learned to open trash cans.

Some people are also concerned that the foods eaten are not healthy for the cockies, such as pizza, bread or chicken.

This arms race is a unique story as we show that it is not just about social learning by cockatoos, but also by humans in response to it.

Through our community survey, participants reported how and when they protected their trays from cockatoos, changed their tray protection in response to the cockies dissolving a method, and learned new protection methods from their neighbors.

Our research shows that people have escalated their methods of deterring cockatoos from opening the bins over time, as cockies overcame their efforts. These seem to prevent or hinder cockatoos from opening the garbage can lid (at least for now), while allowing them to be emptied when the bin is turned over by the garbage truck.

A sulphur-crested cockatoo pushing a stone off a container lid, opening it and then looking for food.

From rubber hoses to custom locks

Our research yielded observations on the many innovative ways to prevent cockatoos from opening bins, but we plan to assess the success of various methods in more detail in the future.

We’ll start with the quick and easy method of placing a brick, wood, metal, or bottle filled with water on the lid of the tank, making it too heavy for a cockatoo to lift. If the object is heavy enough, it should work.

If not, a cockatoo can push it off, open the lid and eat, as the video below shows.

A more advanced solution is to screw wood, metal or brick onto the lid, or tie the bottles to the top or bottom of the lid. This method permanently makes the lid too heavy and appears to be an effective deterrent.

Another popular method is to prevent the bin lid from popping open via rope, bungee cord, metal spring, or a stick placed through the handle or hinge. These methods had only varying degrees of success.

A doormat protects a container against cockatoos. Credit: Barbara Klump, Author Provided



Attaching a custom designed lock was also popular and, when done right, seems to deter cockies. These locks allow the bin to open when tipped upside down by the garbage truck.

Some people placed metal or plastic spikes around the rim to prevent the birds from landing, or they installed barriers to prevent a bird from getting its beak under the lid of the tank. These methods proved to work.

Methods with poor results include adjusting the container lid to deter the birds from landing or walking by making them uncomfortable, such as with nets. And trying to scare the birds away by attaching a rubber hose is an interesting method, but not popular, so it may not be effective.

Still, the race continues, both in the suburbs where we studied this new behavior and in new suburbs, as this fast-food foraging behavior spreads to neighboring suburbs and, over time, beyond.

An example of a conflict between man and nature

We categorize the opening of a cockatoo as a ‘conflict between humans and nature’. Such conflicts are common, from possums on a household’s roof, to the official bin hen (the Australian white ibis) seeking free food, to flying foxes that nest in urban areas or forage in orchards.

A household used shoes to keep the lid of the garbage can closed. Credit: Barbara Klump, Author Provided



Conflicts can result from noise, stench, poo, damage to crops, gardens or buildings, or threatening people, livestock or pets.

Worldwide, conflicts between humans and nature are common and diverse – think of lions eating cattle, monkeys stealing cameras from tourists, pigeons defecating and nesting in cities, seals sleep on boatssharks that bite people, ducks that eat crops and snakes that share houses.

Our efforts to deal with such conflicts can have tragic consequences for wildlife. An extreme example is shark nets, which kill sharks, but do not prevent them from going to the beach. They also kill or entangle non-target and sometimes endangered species, such as turtles, dolphins, gray nurse sharks and whales.

Instead, we must learn to coexist with wildlife, especially since “conflict species” may be threatened, such as the gray-haired flying foxes (an important pollinator) or great white sharks (an important predator).

In many cases of conflict between humans and wildlife, public education goes a long way toward mitigating conflict. Understanding wildlife behavior and appreciating the fascinating characteristics of native species often favorably changes community attitudes – we can come to love them, not fight them.

So whether it’s finding new and harmless ways to protect your tank from hungry cockatoos, or smart shark behavior, there are positive actions we can take if we know.

To help our ongoing research, please take the Survey on container opening in 2022 and report whether or not you have seen cockatoos opening bins.

