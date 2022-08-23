‘Cocaine Cassie’s’ dad hasn’t heard from her in years and angry she dragged family name through dirt

Just days after returning to Australia for the first time in five years, ‘Cocaine Cassie’ Sainsbury’s father has revealed he is still angry that his family is being “dragged through the mire” by her drug conviction.

Sainsbury spent 27 months in a Colombian prison after she was caught smuggling 5.8kg of cocaine from the South American country in April 2017.

Although she was released in April 2020, Sainsbury was forced to stay in Colombia as part of her bail conditions, but on Friday she finally landed on home soil.

Her father Stuart Sainsbury, 59, said he hasn’t heard from his daughter since she was arrested and “don’t expect to see her now” because she’s full of s**t.”

“I’m still pretty angry about it. My family was devastated … I have an elderly mother to protect,’ he told the Adelaide Advertiser.

‘Cocaine’ Cassie Sainsbury, who returned to Australia just after five years, is pictured in Colombia after serving 27 months in prison for drug smuggling

Sainsbury, a housekeeper on the Yorke Peninsula in South Australia, said that if someone is caught smuggling cocaine, they must serve their time in prison.

He also said he was not a biker or drug smuggler.

Mr Sainsbury said not many locals where he lives in Minlaton had many nice things to say about his daughter but he wishes her the best.

“You just want your kids to be happy,” he said.

Cassie, 27, who grew up in Adelaide, didn’t answer questions when she arrived in Sydney with her Colombian wife Tatiana, but rather said she was looking forward to going home.

‘I’m excited to go back (to Australia) yes – don’t get me wrong, my life is pretty much here in Colombia, and I’m starting a new English school, I’m married, I’m projecting myself in the best possible way ‘ she told supporters on Instagram.

Sainsbury previously told Daily Mail Australia that married life would likely exist between Australia and Colombia.

“We will probably end up between Australia and Colombia because her family is clearly here, so it will be here for a while, some time there,” she said.

Stuart Sainsbury (pictured), said he has not heard from his drug-smuggling daughter ‘Cocaine Cassie’ Sainsbury since she was arrested in Colombia in 2017

Sainsbury said her whirlwind romance with Tatiana, 34, which began in the middle of last year, was completely unexpected.

“We had shared a group of friends and one night we went out for a birthday and we literally clicked,” she said.

Sainsbury posted a selfie to Instagram in March using the hashtag #justmarried.

Last July, she said her then-new lover was unaware of her past and why she had made headlines in Australia, but that had since changed.

Sainsbury was only 22 years old when she was arrested with 5.8 kilos of cocaine hidden in her luggage at the Bogota airport (pictured, arriving for a court hearing in Bogota in 2017)

Sainsbury (pictured while being escorted to a 2017 Bogota court hearing) became engaged to a fellow inmate, Joli Pico, while in prison, before her current relationship with Tatiana

Sainsbury is pictured above at the time of her arrest in Colombia in April 2017

“I shared everything with her about everything,” she said.

“Essentially (Tatiana) said she wouldn’t judge me on my past, she was very mature about the whole situation.

“I feel like I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. It’s nice to feel like I can be myself without judgment from someone who is always there for me.’

Before the wedding, Sainsbury was reunited with her mother, Lisa Evans, in Colombia for the first time in four years.

Sainsbury, 27, confirmed she exchanged vows with Tatiana (pictured) in an Instagram post to her 15,000+ followers in March

An emotional video from the reunion showed Ms Evans wrapping her arms around her daughter as Tatiana conceded with a bouquet of flowers.

Tatiana, who works as a computer technician, wore a tattoo on the sleeve and a silver wristwatch as she pushed the couple’s luggage through Sydney Airport.

A minivan waited for the couple while cameras recorded their every move.

Sainsbury is said to have signed a lucrative deal for an all-inclusive television interview with Ross Coulthart for Channel Seven’s Spotlight, in which the reporter was seen helping load her luggage into the van.

Her father said he hoped she would use the television interview to tell the truth about what happened.

Before her arrest, Sainsbury was a barmaid and later went to personal training.

Her life took a turn for the worse in 2017 when she was caught smuggling cocaine in 18 boxes of headphones.

After her release, she tearfully revealed how her life had reached one low point after another.

In desperate financial trouble, she ended up as a shady “courier” in Colombia, a country synonymous with the global cocaine trade, after working as a prostitute in a Sydney brothel.

Convicted Australian drug dealer ‘Cocaine’ Cassie Sainsbury (pictured right) married her IT wizz friend Tatiana (left) in Colombia in March

Sainsbury worked at Club 220 in Sydney’s west in a desperate bid to make ends meet after her and her then-fiance Scott Broadbridge’s gym went down.

In Colombia, she claimed to have been raped by the mastermind behind the failed smuggling plot.

Sainsbury claimed her drink was pricked by a Brazilian man named ‘Angelo’ in his unit in Bogota.

She claimed her family’s safety was threatened and that she believed she was only carrying documents, not kilos of cocaine.

Sainsbury, who has proudly posted photos of her new physique after she lost 29kg in prison, has returned to Australia five years after her humiliating arrest

Sainsbury came out of prison gay and dated a fellow inmate, Joli Pico ., for nine months

She made international headlines and was stunned when she was photographed carrying 18 numbered packages, all containing cocaine with an estimated street value of $2 million.

While behind bars, Sainsbury had a nine-month relationship with a fellow inmate, Joli Pico.

The couple were engaged briefly after Pico proposed to others behind bars, but after Sainsbury was released she moved on with another inmate.

“Unfortunately things didn’t go through with Joli,” Sainsbury told Brisbane radio station B105.

“I got out of jail and then she became a different person, and she came in with someone else too.”

Cassie Sainsbury pictured with her mother Lisa Evans. Cassie grew up in Yorketown, South Australia

While her daughter was behind bars, in 2020 Ms Evans begged the Australian government to help her daughter, who she said was struggling to make ends meet while trapped in Columbia.

She was released from prison in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but has not been allowed to leave Colombia until now. Sainsbury said the low point of her entire ordeal since she was first arrested was when she became seriously ill with bacteria in her stomach while in El Buen Pastor prison.

“When I got sick, I was taken from prison to the hospital and that saved me,” she said.

While incarcerated, she was locked in a six-foot by six-foot cell with up to five other inmates.

She said she still had nightmares about it.