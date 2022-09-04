Cocaine Cassie Sainsbury said she was introduced to Columbian cocaine smuggling in a Sydney brothel

Notorious convicted drug smuggler ‘Cocaine’ Cassie Sainsbury has revealed she was indoctrinated into a Colombian cocaine ring through a Sydney brothel.

Sainsbury first admitted she was part of an international drug operation that led to her sensational arrest during a scathing interview on 7News Spotlight, which aired Sunday night.

Sainsbury was caught with 5.8kg of cocaine hidden in 18 headphone boxes in her suitcase when she boarded a flight to London from Bogota Airport, Colombia, in April 2017.

‘Cocaine’ Cassie Sainsbury said she was introduced to the underworld of drug smuggling at a Sydney brothel

She claims she was introduced to the organized crime underworld through her brothel madam in Sydney, who noticed that Sainsbury didn’t like “entertaining” customers.

“She was kind of likeable because she clearly realized there are people who like to do it and there are people who don’t,” she said.

‘She said she had a friend who was often looking for workers to make deliveries in Sydney and he was easy going, a good friend, trustworthy, trustworthy.

“I felt like she was really trying to help me.”

Sainsbury said her job was to tour Sydney and deliver ‘documents’ to leading companies in the city’s CBD.

However, she never said she suspected she was actually delivering cocaine, saying, “I was very naive.”

“When I got to the building, the receptionist took the package from me and put it in a booth.”

“I noticed one, it was an orthodontist.”

Sainsbury said she would receive between $100 and $150 per delivery.

“Confidential was the key word,” she said.

Sainsbury is said to have two to 15 jobs a week, which she now realizes in retrospect was cocaine deliveries.

“Until all of this, I didn’t realize how much was being consumed,” she said.

“It’s such an eye-opener, it’s huge.”

However, Sainsbury’s life took a dark turn when she was asked to pick up some documents in London with another employee.

“We were told it was London, not Columbia,” Sainsbury said.

Sainsbury said she had walked around Sydney unknowingly, assuming the packages were “documents” before she was arrested in Columbia

“Honestly, I look back now and I was such an idiot that I didn’t see it.

“I really thought I was going to get some documents.”

Her first sign that something wasn’t right was when she boarded her flight and realized she was headed for Colombia’s capital Bogota, not London.

“I didn’t know where Bogota was, I had to look it up,” Sainsbury said.

“(I was told) everything was fine, that it was a minor hiccup and to do as I was told.”

Sainsbury said she felt sad about the journey and knew she had to get out, but didn’t know how.

“I didn’t know how to get home,” she said.

“I was told I was being followed, that something would happen to me if I didn’t go through with it.”

But the threats weren’t enough to keep Sainsbury in place. Determined to escape, she visited a travel agency to book the cheapest flight home.

“When I walked out (one of the members of the drug ring) was there,” she said.

“He took me to his apartment and gave me some water because I’ve never been a big drinker and I had no control over my body.”

Sainsbury said she was drugged, raped and held captive for the rest of her time in Columbia.

“I think that makes it worse,” she said, “I knew what was going on, but I couldn’t do anything.”

“I wasn’t left alone…I was terrified.”

She claims it was the man who raped her who packed her bag for the flight to London.

Sainsbury said she knew she had cocaine in her bag but couldn’t escape because she was constantly watched and threatened repeatedly

“I knew what was in it, I knew no other way out.”

Sainsbury described going through airport security, the relief when she checked her bag and the horror when her name was called by a loudspeaker at the gates.

She said four police officers met her and took her to a private room where 18 headphones were on the table.

At first she was relieved and thought there was a chance she was just smuggling electronics.

“Stupid of me, I didn’t think the bags with the headphones contained cocaine rolls,” she said.

Sainsbury said she reported the connection between the Sydney brothel and the cocaine syndicate to the Australian Federal Police, but they did not investigate.

The AFP confirmed both Sainsbury’s submission and the lack of follow-up investigation into Seven.

Sainsbury said her hardships only continued after her arrest, with her father calling on authorities to detain his 22-year-old daughter for as long as possible while she was subjected to the most appalling conditions in one of Columbia’s toughest female prisons.

Sainsbury was sentenced to six years in prison but was released in early 2020.

She says her time in prison will stay with her forever.

“It was terrible, I’ve seen people die,” she said.

“I saw people getting stabbed, I saw people hang themselves.”

She said that the “helplessness” in the prison eventually exhausted her and that she tried to kill herself by jumping from the fourth floor of the prison.

Fortunately, another inmate grabbed her and told her not to give up.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Beyond Blue 1300 224 636

1800RESPECT 1800 737 732