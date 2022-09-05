‘Cocaine’ Cassie Sainsbury said Gumtree ad started her life trafficking drugs before she was jailed

A Gumtree ad that read “ladies we want you” led “Cocaine” Cassie Sainsbury to work in a brothel and lead a life of drug trafficking that would see her imprisoned in Colombia for six years.

Sainsbury was caught with 5.8kg of cocaine hidden in 18 headphone boxes in her suitcase when she boarded a flight to London from Bogota Airport, Colombia, in April 2017.

The then 22-year-old was jailed in one of Colombia’s toughest prisons for women – a period during which she would attempt to commit suicide – before being released on parole in 2020 and eventually returning to Australia in recent weeks.

When Sainsbury’s business as a personal trainer failed, she was offered a job in Gumtree for a gentleman’s club in Sydney.

“I didn’t know it was actually a brothel because it said ‘gentleman’s club,’ so I imagined a bar,” she told 7 News Spotlight.

She was told she wasn’t “reception material” and was instead hired as an escort – something Sainsbury admits was one of the worst things she’d ever experienced.

‘Cocaine’ Cassie Sainsbury said she was introduced to the drug-smuggling underworld at a Sydney brothel (pictured, Sainsbury during her all-encompassing interview with Seven on Sunday)

Sainsbury said working in the brothel as an escort was one of the worst things she’d ever experienced

She claims she was introduced to the organized crime underworld through a brothel lady who noticed that Sainsbury didn’t like “entertaining” customers.

“She was kind of likeable because she clearly realized there are people who like to do it and there are people who don’t,” she said.

‘She said she had a friend who was often looking for workers to make deliveries in Sydney and he was easy going, a good friend, trustworthy, trustworthy.

“I felt like she was really trying to help me.”

Sainsbury said her job was to tour Sydney and deliver ‘documents’ to leading companies in the city’s CBD.

However, she never said she suspected she was actually delivering cocaine, saying, “I was very naive.”

Sainsbury was caught with 5.8kg of cocaine hidden in 18 headphone boxes (above) on a flight to London from Bogota in April 2017

Sainsbury attempted suicide while incarcerated in Colombia before a fellow inmate pulled her out

“When I got to the building (of a delivery person), the receptionist would take the package from me and put it in a booth.”

She said she delivered the documents to reputable Sydney companies, including an orthodontist.

Sainsbury said she would receive between $100 and $150 per delivery and perform from two to 15 jobs a week.

“Confidential was the key word,” she said.

However, Sainsbury’s life took a dark turn when she was asked to pick up some documents in London with another employee.

“We were told it was London, not Colombia,” Sainsbury said.

Sainsbury said she had unknowingly been walking around with drugs in Sydney, assuming the packages were ‘documents’ before she was arrested in Colombia (pictured, Sainsbury on her way to court in July 2017)

“Honestly, I look back now and I was such an idiot that I didn’t see it. I really thought I was going to get some documents.’

Her first sign that something wasn’t right was when she boarded her flight and realized she was headed for Colombia’s capital Bogota, not London.

“I didn’t know where Bogota was, I had to look it up,” Sainsbury said.

“(I was told) everything was fine, that it was a minor hiccup and to do as I was told.”

She had a sinking feeling about the journey and knew she had to get out, but didn’t know how.

“I didn’t know how to get home,” she said.

“I was told I was being followed, that something would happen to me if I didn’t go through with it.”

But the threats weren’t enough to keep Sainsbury in place. Determined to escape, she visited a travel agency to book the cheapest flight home.

In 2017, 5.8kg of cocaine was found in 18 headphone cases (above) in Sainsbury’s luggage

“When I walked out (one of the members of the drug ring) was there,” she said.

“He took me to his apartment and gave me some water, because I’ve never been a big drinker, and when I drank the water, I had no control over my body.”

Sainsbury said she had been drugged, raped and held captive in Colombia for the rest of her time.

“I think that makes it worse,” she said, “I knew what was going on, but I couldn’t do anything.”

“I wasn’t left alone…I was terrified.”

She claims it was the man who raped her who packed her bag for the flight to London.

Sainsbury said she knew she had cocaine in her bag but couldn’t escape as she was constantly watched and threatened repeatedly (pictured, Sainsbury heading to court in November 2017)

“I knew what was in it, I knew no other way out.”

Sainsbury described going through airport security, the relief when she checked her bag and the horror when her name was called by a loudspeaker at the gates.

She said four police officers met her and took her to a private room where 18 headphones were on the table.

At first she was relieved and thought there was a chance she was just smuggling electronics.

“Stupid of me, I didn’t think the bags with the headphones contained cocaine rolls,” she said.

She reported the connection between the Sydney brothel and the cocaine syndicate to the Australian Federal Police, but they did not investigate.

The AFP confirmed both Sainsbury’s submission and the lack of follow-up investigation into Seven.

Sainsbury was only 22 when he was sentenced to six years in prison.

She says her time in prison will stay with her forever.

“It was terrible, I’ve seen people die,” she said. “I saw people getting stabbed, I saw people hang themselves.”

In the end, the ‘helplessness’ in the prison got the best of Sainsbury and she tried to take her own life by jumping off the fourth floor of the prison.

‘Cocaine’ Cassie Sainsbury (above) said she was raped after trying to flee Colombia in 2017

But another inmate grabbed her as she was about to go over the edge and told her not to give up.

“As I was about to take the step, I felt someone pull me back,” Sainsbury said.

‘She canceled me. She actually said there’s light at the end of the tunnel.’

Fortunately, Sainsbury got through her time in prison and was able to meet the love of her life, Tatiana, after she was released.

“We had shared a group of friends and one night we went out for a birthday and we literally clicked,” she said.

Sainsbury said she attempted suicide while in one of Colombia’s toughest female prisons (pictured, Sainsbury at a court hearing in August 2017)

The two started their relationship in the middle of last year and Sainsbury said Tatiana understood her criminal past.

“I shared everything with her about everything,” she said.

“Essentially (Tatiana) said she wouldn’t judge me on my past, she was very mature about the whole situation.

“I feel like I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. It’s nice to feel like I can be myself without judgment from someone who is always there for me.’

Sainsbury is now married to her Colombian wife Tatiana and says she is no longer ‘the scared little person I was six years ago’ (pictured, Sainsbury and Tatiana at their wedding in March)

The couple married in a glamorous ceremony on a private island in Colombia in March this year.

Ms Sainsbury shone in an elegant wedding dress while her partner opted for a sleek and polished suit with a pink bow tie.

Heartwarming photos show the couple in love celebrating the special evening.

In a final message, Sainsbury said she is no longer afraid and will not allow herself to be abused again.

‘I’m not afraid. Going through what I’ve been through made me realize that I can’t be afraid,” she said.

‘I can stand up for myself, I’ve learned it.

“I’m not the scared little person I was six years ago.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact: Lifeline 13 11 14, Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 or 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)