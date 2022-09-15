‘Cocaine Cassie’ Sainsbury returns to Instagram sharing message about her wife Tatiana

She shared an Instagram post expressing her regrets about her troubled past

Sainsbury returned to Australia in August with her new Colombian wife, Tatiana

She was sentenced to six years in prison, but was released in early 2020 due to Covid

Cassie Sainsbury, 27, was caught in 2017 in Columbia with 5.8kg of cocaine

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

‘Cocaine Cassie’ Sainsbury has spoken candidly about the people she ‘hurt’ during her drug smuggling in a rare social media post.

The convicted drug mule, 27, spent 27 months in prison after she was caught smuggling 5.8kg of cocaine from Columbia in April 2017.

Sainsbury was sentenced to six years in prison but was released early from the notoriously harsh El Buen Pastor prison in Bogota in April 2020.

She flew back to Australia in August with her wife, computer engineer Tatiana, 34, and has been silent on social media since January.

But the Adelaidean shared a heartfelt message on Instagram on Thursday detailing her struggles, regrets and newfound love.

‘Cocaine Cassie’ Sainsbury has opened up about the people she ‘hurt’ during her drug trafficking in a rare social media post, before thanking her wife for helping her change her life (pictured together)

“Words can never explain how I feel every day for the past I’ve lived and for the people I’ve hurt,” she wrote.

Words will never describe the place I could barely crawl out of and what it did to me.

“Many people believe I deserve everything I have, but would never wish it on my worst enemy.”

She said the harrowing ordeal in prison “changes you” and that she’s not the same person she was “all those years ago.”

“I had to move forward because that’s all I can do, I acknowledge my past, but I can’t live in it,” Sainsbury said.

“But life one day at a time just got a little easier when I met my wife.

“She’s my engine, she’s the person who keeps me going and our life together has only just begun.

“And a special thanks to all the people who have supported me all these years, to those who have stood by me.”

Sainsbury (pictured with Tatiana), who was sentenced to six years in a Colombian prison after being caught with 5.8kg of cocaine in 2017

Sainsbury’s Instagram is littered with photos of the happy couple

Before her arrest, Sainsbury ran into desperate financial trouble and began working as a shady ‘courier’ in Colombia, a country synonymous with the global cocaine trade, after working as a sex worker in a Sydney brothel.

In Colombia, she claimed to have been raped by the mastermind behind the failed smuggling plot, a Brazilian man named ‘Angelo’.

She said he spiked her drink after she went to his department in Bogota.

She made international headlines and was stunned when she was photographed carrying 18 numbered packages, all containing cocaine with an estimated street value of $2 million.

Sainsbury is pictured above at the time of her arrest in Colombia in April 2017

Sainsbury was only 22 years old when she was arrested with 5.8 kilos of cocaine hidden in her luggage at the Bogota airport (pictured, arriving for a court hearing in Bogota in 2017)

Convicted Australian drug dealer ‘Cocaine’ Cassie Sainsbury (pictured right) married her IT wizz friend Tatiana (left) in Colombia in March

In an interview with 7News Spotlight, she said she saw people die by being stabbed or hanging themselves while in prison.

The ‘helplessness’ in the prison eventually destroyed Sainsbury and she tried to take her own life by jumping from the fourth floor of the prison.

But another prisoner grabbed her as she was about to go over the edge and told her not to give up.

“As I was about to take the step, I felt someone pull me back,” Sainsbury said.

‘She canceled me. She actually said there’s light at the end of the tunnel.’

Sainsbury got through her time in prison and eventually met Tatiana whom she married at a Colombian nightclub.