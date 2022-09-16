‘Cocaine’ Cassie Sainsbury denies wife Tatiana was in prison

<!–

Convicted drug smuggler ‘Cocaine’ Cassie Sainsbury has debunked persistent rumors that she met her wife behind bars – and insists her partner is not a prisoner.

Sainsbury, 27, says she only met Tatiana, 34, in the middle of last year, more than 12 months after she was released from prison.

And she demanded an end to the constant speculation, saying it was “really damaging to her wife’s name and reputation.”

Cassie Sainsbury met the love of her life Tatiana (right), 34, after she was released from prison, their relationship started mid-last year and the couple married in March this year

The Aussie spent three years in prison after she was caught at the Colombian airport of Bogota with 5.8kg of cocaine in her suitcase while trying to board a flight to London in April 2017.

She was sentenced to six years in prison, but was released in early 2020.

The couple married in March this year in a glamorous ceremony on a private island in Colombia.

But Sainsbury insists she didn’t meet Tatiana until after her release – and contrary to the gossip and rumor, Tatiana never went to jail.

“My wife has never been in jail,” she said in a revealing question-and-answer session on Instagram on Friday.

Speculation about Tatiana’s (pictured right, with wife Cassie) past has become a recent talking point about whether she’d spent time in prison before

Sainsbury was asked on her Instagram story during a Q&A on Friday whether her wife Tatiana had been in prison before

‘My wife would never have been able to get an Australian visa if she had a criminal record.

“I would really love it if everyone would stop saying she was in prison, that she was a convicted felon, because it’s actually very damaging to her name and her reputation.”

Sainsbury also hit back at people who had doubts about her accent, which now seems to have a Spanish tinge.

“I’ve heard this really often that I have an accent, that I impose an accent, but I personally don’t feel like I have an accent,” she said.

“It would probably be that in the past five years the only times I would have spoken English was when I was teaching it or talking to family, and on top of that I would be fluent in Spanish all the time.

“And, of course, speaking Spanish is different from speaking English, and I suspect the accent has gotten the better of it on that side of things.”

Sainsbury was caught with 5.8kg of cocaine hidden in 18 headphone boxes (above) on a flight to London from Bogota, Colombia in April 2017

Sainsbury was also asked about her weight loss to which she replied: ‘It’s been almost 44kg and it’s still counting.

“I follow my own guidelines, I follow my own tips and tricks that I’ve learned over the years that have helped me lose it and keep it.

“Even with all my Australian binge eating over the past few weeks, I’ve managed to keep losing weight, which is really good.”