‘Cocaine’ Cassie Sainsbury confesses to her Colombian drug crime in bombshell Channel 7 interview

‘Cocaine’ Cassie Sainsbury has become clear in a bombshell interview about intentionally smuggled cocaine out of Colombia.

The shocking confession airs on 7News Spotlight, where the convicted drug smuggler will admit she knew she was delivering the illegal drug.

Sainsbury had repeatedly claimed she was innocent of the crime through inconclusive interviews she conducted from prison and while on bail in South America with current affairs flagship 60 Minutes.

‘I knew what was in it,’ Sainsbury (pictured in her dramatic 2017 arrest) said in the 7News Spotlight promo, saying she feared for her life

“I knew what was in it,” said the convicted drug mule in the… 7News in the spotlight promo about the drugs in her bag.

Sainsbury was sentenced to six years in prison in 2017 for smuggling 5.8 kg of cocaine from Colombia, but was released early from Bogota prison in April 2020.

Sainsbury was caught boarding a flight to London from Bogota’s El Dorado International Airport on April 12, 2017 with the drugs in 18 headphone boxes in her suitcase.

She told the program she feared for her life as part of a “global syndicate that supplies drugs to Australian suburbs.”

The revelations come after Sainsbury maintained she was innocent of the 60 Minutes drug charges following her arrest in 2017.

Her interview with the Channel 9 program was later discredited when Sainsbury claimed she had proof of her innocence that she had no access to.

She told the current affairs show that the evidence was locked on a phone, but she couldn’t remember its PIN.

The former fitness instructor insisted she was only carrying documents, not the 5.8kg of cocaine found on her.

Sainsbury returned to Australia for the first time in five years since her arrest last month after spending 27 months in a notorious Colombian prison (pictured Sainsbury at Sydney Airport last month with wife Tatiana behind her)

She also claimed that she had been forced to deliver the drugs and that her family’s life had been threatened.

She was asked by reporter Liam Bartlett in the September 2017 interview if she had found the deal to be unreliable. She replied that it occurred to her.

“It was a point where I was about to take a job, but I still had outstanding bills. I assume I took the risk. Now I’m here. But it’s a lesson we’ve learned, for sure,” she said from Colombia’s infamous El Buen Pastor women’s prison.

Meanwhile, Sainsbury returned to Australia for the first time in five years last month after spending 27 months in South American prison.

Convicted Australian drug dealer ‘Cocaine’ Cassie Sainsbury (pictured right) married her IT wizz girlfriend Tatiana (left) in Colombia

Sainsbury was forced to stay in Colombia after her release as part of her bail conditions, but last month she finally landed on home soil.

The convicted drug smuggler arrived with her computer technician, wife Tatiana, 34, after the couple tied the knot last March.

Sainsbury previously told Daily Mail Australia that married life would likely exist between Australia and Colombia.

“We will probably end up between Australia and Colombia because her family is clearly here, so it will be here for a while, some time there,” she said.

Just days after her return, Sainsbury’s father revealed that he is still angry at his family being “dragged in the mud” by her drug conviction.

Stuart Sainsbury, 59, said he hadn’t heard from his daughter since she was arrested and now doesn’t “expect to see her” because “she’s full of s**t.”

“I’m still pretty angry about it. My family is devastated… I have to protect an elderly mother,” he told the Adelaide Advertiser.

The Spotlight interview was expected after reporter7News reporter Ross Coulthart helped Sainsbury and Tatiana load their luggage into a minivan when they returned to Australia.

Her father said he hoped she would use the television interview to tell the truth about what happened, a wish that seems to have come true.

Mr Sainsbury said that not many residents of the South Australian town of Minlaton, where he lived, had many nice things to say about his daughter, but that he wishes her the best.

“You just want your kids to be happy,” he said.