Cocaine Cassie Sainsbury arrives in Australia with wife Tatiana after Colombia jail stint

Convicted drug mule ‘Cocaine Cassie’ Sainsbury has returned to Australia for the first time in five years with her new wife by her side after she was locked up on the other side of the world.

Sainsbury, 27, is set to live between Australia and Colombia where she spent 27 months in jail after she was caught trying to smuggle 5.8kg of cocaine out of the South American country in April, 2017.

She was sentenced to six years in jail but was released early from the notoriously tough El Buen Pastor prison in Bogota in April, 2020.

Sainsbury was forced to stay in Colombia as part of her bail conditions but on Friday, more than five years after her humiliating arrest, she finally touched down on home soil.

She walked calmly and expressionless through Sydney airport, ignoring the questions from waiting media about how she felt to be home.

Sainsbury was seen carrying her smartphone in one hand and donned a stylish coat, ripped jeans and midriff top.

A dazzling wedding ring was also spotted on her hand.

Her smartly-dressed wife Tatiana, 34, who works as a computer technician, sported a sleeve tattoo and silver wrist watch as she pushed the couple’s luggage through the airport.

A minivan was waiting for the couple as cameras snapped their every move.

Sainsbury is believed to have signed a lucrative deal to do a tell-all television interview with Ross Coulthart for Channel Seven’s Spotlight, with the reporter seen helping loud her luggage into the van.

Although she is keen to get back to her tiny hometown of Yorketown, 90km from Adelaide, the former inmate previously told Daily Mail Australia that married life would probably involve living between Australia and Colombia.

‘[Tatiana has] never been to Australia,’ Sainsbury said.

‘We’ll probably end up between Australia and Colombia because obviously her family is here so it will be like, some time here, some time there type of thing.’

Sainsbury said her whirlwind romance with Tatiana, which began mid last year, was completely unexpected.

‘We had shared a group of friends and one night we went out for a birthday and we literally hit it off,’ she said.

The pair quickly took their relationship to the next level with Tatiana getting down on one knee during a romantic beachfront dinner at Cartagena, Colombia in November.

At the time Sainsbury showed off her glitzy engagement ring on social media and posted about being flustered over trying to choose a wedding dress.

‘She put a ring on it!’ Sainsbury said of the engagement. ‘She’d been planning for a while trying to find a ring that she thought was perfect for me and in the end she found it.’

Sainsbury took to Instagram in March 2022 posting a selfie with the added hashtag #justmarried.

In July last year Sainsbury told Daily Mail Australia her new lover was unaware of her past and why she had made the headlines in Australia, but that had since changed.

‘I shared everything with her about everything,’ she said.

‘Basically [Tatiana] said she wasn’t going to judge me on my past, she was really mature about the whole situation.

‘I feel like I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. It’s nice to feel like I can be myself with no judgement from someone who is always there for me.’

Ahead of the wedding Sainsbury was reunited with her mother, Lisa Evans, in Colombia for the first time in four years.

An emotional video of the reunion showed Ms Evans wrapping her arms around her daughter while Tatiana stood by with a bouquet of flowers.

Before her arrest, Sainsbury was a barmaid and later went into personal training.

Her life spiralled dramatically in 2017 when she was caught attempting to smuggle cocaine inside 18 boxes of headphones.

After her release, she tearfully revealed how her life had hit one low point after another.

In desperate financial trouble she fell into working as a shady ‘courier’ in Colombia, a nation synonymous with the global cocaine trade, after working as a sex worker in a Sydney brothel.

Sainsbury worked at Club 220 in western Sydney in a desperate bid to make ends meet after her and then-fiance Scott Broadbridge’s gym went under.

In Colombia she claimed to have been raped by the mastermind of the failed smuggling plot.

Sainsbury claimed her drink was spiked by a Brazilian man named ‘Angelo’ at his Bogota unit.

She claimed the safety of her family was threatened and that she believed she was only transporting documents, not kilograms of cocaine.

‘Tatiana said she wasn’t going to judge me on my past, she was really mature about the whole situation’ Sainsbury said of her new love

She made international headlines and stood numbly as she was photographed with 18 numbered parcels, all containing cocaine with an estimated street value of $2million.

While behind bars Sainsbury had a nine month relationship with a fellow female inmate, Joli Pico.

The pair were briefly engaged after Pico proposed in front of others behind bars, but after Sainsbury was released she moved on with another inmate.

‘Unfortunately things with Joli, they didn’t last,’ Sainsbury told Brisbane radio station B105.

‘I came out of prison and then she became a different person, and she got with somebody else inside as well.’

While her daughter was behind bars, Ms Evans pleaded with the Australian Government in 2020 to help her daughter who she said was struggling to make ends meet while stuck in Columbia.

She was released from prison in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic but wasn’t allowed to leave Colombia until now. Sainsbury said the lowest point of her whole ordeal since she was first arrested was when she became seriously ill with bacteria in her stomach while inside El Buen Pastor prison.

‘When I became sick I was taken out of prison into hospital and that is what saved me,’ she said.

While in prison she was locked in a two-metre by two-metre cell with up to five other inmates.

She says she still has nightmares about it.