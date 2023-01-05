Cocaine allegedly found in Kinder surprise eggs in man’s body at Melbourne Airport

He would have had six eggs with about 120 grams of cocaine in them

An Irishman has been charged after allegedly hiding six Kinder Surprises filled with cocaine in his body.

The 28-year-old man was stopped at Melbourne Airport on December 28 by Border Force agents after arriving on a flight from the Middle East.

He was taken to hospital for a CT scan and later excreted six yellow plastic capsules said to contain about 120 grams of cocaine.

The man was charged with importing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled substance.

He appeared before Melbourne Magistrates Court on 30 December and was remanded in custody until his next court date in March.

The arrest highlighted what some people allegedly do to evade detection, said acting Chief Superintendent Chris Salmon of the Australian Federal Police.

“Smuggling drugs internally is idiotic,” he said.

“There is a real risk of something going wrong, potentially resulting in a fatal drug overdose or permanent damage to internal organs.”

The maximum penalty for importing a negotiable amount of drugs is 25 years in prison.