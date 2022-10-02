WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Coca-Cola offers buyouts to 4,000 employees as COVID-19 cuts down on soda consumption

Economy
By Jacky

Soft drink company Coca Cola plans voluntary layoffs for American employees. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Soft drink company Coca Cola plans voluntary layoffs for American employees. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

George Frey/Getty Images

The soft drink industry is not exempt from the lasting effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Coca Cola Co. plans to offer early departure packages to nearly 40% of their workforce, according to Bloomberg.

The company has released a statement saying that 4,000 employees in the region will receive packages of benefits if they agree to break up. CNBC reported that the company’s voluntary redundancy packages will apply to employees hired on or before September 1, 2017. The voluntary lump sums are expected to limit the number of involuntary job losses that will follow.

The pandemic has brought an end to professional sports and fans can no longer watch their favorite sports teams in person. Minute Maid Park has not allowed fans to attend baseball games, which has contributed to the limited sales of popular carbonated drinks. Even with the gradual reopening of bars and restaurants, it wasn’t enough to help the business.

Bloomberg reported that “drink sales will face uncertainty in the coming months as stadiums in many countries remain spectator-free and bars and restaurants have curtailed their activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Related: Faces in the Crowd: Cutouts will replace fans at Astros games

The company also said they faced challenges as consumers required fewer calories, and that includes sugary drinks.

The soda company has not lost hope. The company is confident in the restructuring plan and CEO James Quincey has said it is emerging from the crisis stronger than before.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Is US industrial policy undergoing…

Jacky

Currency markets are about to learn a…

Jacky

Live news updates from September 30:…

Jacky
1 of 409

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More