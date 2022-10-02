Coca-Cola offers buyouts to 4,000 employees as COVID-19 cuts down on soda consumption

George Frey/Getty Images

The soft drink industry is not exempt from the lasting effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Coca Cola Co. plans to offer early departure packages to nearly 40% of their workforce, according to Bloomberg.

The company has released a statement saying that 4,000 employees in the region will receive packages of benefits if they agree to break up. CNBC reported that the company’s voluntary redundancy packages will apply to employees hired on or before September 1, 2017. The voluntary lump sums are expected to limit the number of involuntary job losses that will follow.