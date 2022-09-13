Coca Cola axes Lift and replaces it with Sprite+

<!–

Lift will be permanently removed from supermarket shelves later this year and replaced with a caffeine-based alternative.

The drink has been a staple of the Aussie market since the 1970s and will be phased out in Australia by the end of September 2022.

Lift’s off-the-shelf formulas will be withdrawn from stores by the end of September 2022, except Glass 330mL which will be phased out by the end of 2022, a Coca Cola spokesperson said.

The drink has provided an alternative to other popular brands, including Solo and Kirks.

The potion has been replaced by Sprite Lemon+, but the potion does not have the same flavor as Lift.

“After listening to our customers, our focus is on our new Sprite Lemon+ range, which we believe will be popular with our existing Lift drinkers,” the spokesperson added.

Sprite Lemon+ also contains caffeine, a stimulant not found in Lift.

Consumers were unhappy with the addition and lamented the loss of the once-popular drink.

“Elevator with added caffeine, great,” said one user.

“Why did they have to add caffeine,” commented another.

Despite many being disappointed with Lift’s death, many said the drink had lost its iconic flavor.

“It used to be really great, but now it tastes like lemon water with no sweetness. What a shame, because Lift used to taste delicious,” writes one man.

The drink has also been discontinued in New Zealand.