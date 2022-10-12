Cobra Kai star Sean Kanan details terrifying near-fatal injury while filming The Karate Kid III

After three decades, The Karate Kid III’s hunky bad boy Mike Barnes finally returned to the franchise in season five of Cobra Kai. Veteran daytime TV star Sean Kanan, 55, exclusively sat down with DailyMail.com to talk about the ‘humbling’ experience of reprising his famous role alongside Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

Kanan became a Hollywood heartthrob in the late 80s in the third installment of the Karate Kid films, however, he revealed that he barely made it through the production alive.

The actor suffered internal bleeding from one of the fight scenes and said the ordeal was one of the ‘scariest’ moments of his life. ‘They didn’t know if I could live’, he revealed while recalling the harrowing near-death experience.

Fight! Veteran daytime TV star Sean Kanan, 55, exclusively sat down with DailyMail.com to talk about the ‘humbling’ experience of reprising his famous role alongside Ralph Macchio and William Zabka and his nearly fatal injury on the set of Karate Kid III

Sean had been not-so-patiently waiting for a call from Cobra Kai producers from the moment the series was picked up. The show, a modern spin-off of the Karate Kid film franchise, premiered back in 2018 on YouTube but became a global sensation when it moved to Netflix.

‘It’s incredibly flattering and humbling to be a part of a fandom that after 34 years still has relevance,’ Kanan said during his chat with DailyMail.com. ‘Once I learned that Cobra Kai was happening, I hoped that it was a matter of time before I would be able to participate.’

‘Five years was a long time to wait! I’m not going to lie,’ he laughed.

It is a credit to his resilient spirit that The Bold and the Beautiful star looks back on his experience filming the 1989 martial arts three-quel with such fondness, considering he nearly died during production.

Kanan had been working on Karate Kid III for about six weeks when production halted for the Christmas hiatus. He explained that he had some significant pain in one thigh but treated it with aspirin, assuming it was a harmless by-product of all the karate.

Yikes: It is a credit to his resilient spirit that The Bold and the Beautiful star looks back on his experience filming the 1989 martial arts three-quel with such fondness, considering he nearly died during production

He and a pal hopped in the car and booked it to Las Vegas – a four plus hour drive from Los Angeles.

‘I passed out in the Dunes Casino and it turned out that the pain in my leg was internal bleeding and it was the blood dripping down on my femoral artery,’ Sean revealed. ‘I’d been bleeding for day and so they rushed me to the hospital.

‘They said, “We don’t know if we can save your life – we’re going to try”’, he recalled. ‘It was the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.’

In the moment, Kanan had a hard time grasping his current reality. He was an extremely fit twenty-something suddenly staring down death’s door. Shockingly, his main concern wasn’t surviving the surgery, it was whether or not he could remain in the film.

‘I knew if they cut through the abdominal muscles, I’d be out of the film. There’s no way to get back to heal that quickly,’ he said. The doctors managed to not only save his life, but they avoided slicing through his abs, at his request, to ensure a swifter healing recovery.

‘I passed out in the Dunes Casino and it turned out that the pain in my leg was internal bleeding and it was the blood dripping down on my femoral artery,’ Sean revealed. ‘I’d been bleeding for day and so they rushed me to the hospital.’

‘They said, “We don’t know if we can save your life – we’re going to try”’, he recalled. ‘It was the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.’

‘They obviously saved my life. And, I got a call from the studio – no flowers, no balloons – just you need to be back at work in, I think it was like, 12 days or something or we’re going to recast,’ Sean recollected. ‘I was crushed and then I went from being crushed to being really f**king angry.’

It’s hard to imagine a film studio getting away with that type of behavior now and when asked about it Sean simply shook his head: ‘It wasn’t handled well. I’ll leave it at that.’

As a young actor on the brink of his first big break, Kanan’s indignity over the prospect of being recast overruled any thoughts for his own safety. He refused to be pushed out of the film.

‘I had them discharge me against medical advice,’ he revealed, adding that the studio ultimately kept him in the flick because they had shot enough usable footage already. As a workaround, producers decided they would use a stunt man for all the remaining fight sequences – a prospect Sean found ‘horrendous’.

He quite literally risked life and limb to continue to do his own stunts, working with Academy Award winning Rocky director John Avildsen (who was also directing KK3) and a professional football player to get back in shape.

‘They obviously saved my life. And, I got a call from the studio – no flowers, no balloons – just you need to be back at work in, I think it was like, 12 days or something or we’re going to recast,’ Sean recollected. ‘I was crushed and then I went from being crushed to being really f**king angry.’ (Pictured in The Bold and the Beautiful)

‘I wound up being able to do all my own stunts [with] the exception of, I think, one driving stunt I didn’t do,’ he said. ‘When people ask me, Is Karate Kid III a special movie to me? I think a lot of people think it is because it inserted me into this worldwide phenomenon.

‘It’s not because of that, it’s because at 22/23-years-old I remember I was faced with my own mortality,’ he said. ‘They didn’t know if I could live.’

‘I had to fight,’ he recalled. ‘As I was going into surgery, I could feel myself getting cold and getting tired and slipping away. I knew I could just … I could just go to sleep.’

To this day, Sean still sports a 15 inch scar down the center of his abdomen, which the fit soap star proudly showed off.

‘As terrible an experience as it was at the time, I wouldn’t trade it because it was one of the most defining experiences of my life,’ he said and added with a laugh: ‘And it’s a hell of a story.’

Kanan has been studying martial arts since long before he was first cast as Mike Barnes. He was quick to point out that he wasn’t even the first choice for the role. After casting directors saw thousands of actors as part of an open call, someone else got the gig but was fired after a week.

The fates were aligned for him then and they were again when he finally received the call to don his gi once more.

‘I had to fight,’ he recalled. ‘As I was going into surgery, I could feel myself getting cold and getting tired and slipping away. I knew I could just … I could just go to sleep.’

‘It was great to be able to work with Ralph now as a man, as opposed to being like this 22-year-old kid who was just getting into the business,’ he said.

Cobra Kai, he feels, really is a master class in modernizing nostalgia. ‘It’s really difficult to strike the right notes when you’re catering to two different age demographics,’ he mused.

Sean was particularly excited to strike different notes with his own character than the original, somewhat two-dimensional version from the film. Without revealing spoilers, suffice it to say Mike ‘f**king’ Barnes has grown in a lot of ways (but not others) since he was disqualified from the All-Valley.

‘It was bizarre,’ he said. ‘At one point, Ralph and I were just looking at each other. Do you believe this? It’s humbling.’

After playing the skilled karate fighter with questionable ethics in KK3, Kanan has kept in shape and kept up with his martial arts training in the subsequent 30+ years since the film. However, the fight choreographer for Cobra Kai had to work around a severe shoulder dislocation injury that he sustained years ago.

‘We really just capitalized on the things that I could do well – or at least passably well. I’m now really training so that if I do have to go back for next season, I’m going to come back leaner and meaner and ready to go,’ he said.

Martial artist: Sean, who has starred as Deacon Sharpe on The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless for more than 20 years, has a soft spot in his heart for martial arts both on and off screen (pictured in The Bold and the Beautiful)

It’s unclear whether there will be a season six of Cobra Kai – though it seems extremely likely – and if Netflix moves forward, Kanan says the stage is set for Mike Barnes to come back.

‘I think personally, although I’m a little bit biased, that it certainly sets the table for Mike, who is a national champion, to be a very valuable member of the team in coaching these kids,’ he said.

Sean, who has starred as Deacon Sharpe on The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless for more than 20 years, has a soft spot in his heart for martial arts both on and off screen.

He recently penned the motivational book inspired in part by his KK3/Cobra Kai experiences titled Way of the Cobra.

‘I just felt like, you know, if I’m putting this book out that is elevating me to the position of being a sensei and giving advice, I absolutely have to walk it like I talk it,’ he said. And, he did. Kanan followed his own advice and harnessed his ‘inner cobra’, dropping 35lbs while also re-focusing his mind and energy.

Cobra Kai season five is currently streaming on Netflix and both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless air on CBS.