Cobra Kai Brings Back The Karate Kid Part III ‘Bad Boy’ Mike Barnes For Season Five

Netflix just announced the return of The Karate Kid Part III “bad boy” Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) to the fifth season of Cobra Kai, which premieres on Netflix on September 9.

“So excited to finally announce Mike Barnes is part of Season 5!” 55-year-old Sean shot through Instagram on Tuesday.

‘[Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg] wrote me a great story. I can’t wait for you all to see it!’

It is unclear whether the skilled and vicious karate fighter will stay true to his Cobra Kai roots or whether he will unexpectedly join the Eagle Fang/Miyagi-Do Karate dojo.

Barnes was mentioned in the Cobra Kai episode “All Valley” for his unsportsmanlike conduct that previously banned the dojo from participating in the All-Valley Karate Tournament.

Robyn Lively played Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) KK3 love interest Jessica Andrews in John G. Avildsen’s badly rated 1989 three-quel, but she has not been announced as part of the Cobra Kai cast.

Netflix dropped plenty of season five first photos — including a shot of Daniel with former KK baddies Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), who have joined him.

Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) has now opened 15 Cobra Kai dojos in California’s San Fernando Valley, and there are several photos of new students training.

“Today is a turning point for Cobra Kai,” said wealthy Dynatox CEO in the season five teaser, which dropped in May.

“Our competition is closed. The only thing better than a full dojo is a whole valley full of dojos.’

Cobra Kai even hired their very first female sensei to lead one of the new franchises – Kim Da-Eun – played by Australian actress Alicia Hannah-Kim.

There is a photo of 51st All Valley Karate Tournament Champion Tory Nichols (Peyton List) holding her trophy as she approaches Terry.

Nichols initially prided himself on beating rival Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) before witnessing shamelessly bribing the referee during the season four finale.

Faced with a veritable army of Cobra Kai fighters, Daniel and Johnny will have to pull out all the stops to find more Eagle Fang/Miyagi-Do students.

Lawrence made amends with his estranged son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), but he doesn’t get along with him and LaRusso’s favorite student Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña).

Miguel’s single mother Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) looks concerned as Daniel’s wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) talks on the cell phone after Miguel travels to Mexico to find his father.

And in another shot, Amanda narrows her eyes to Terry, who tries to charm her at a lavish party over a glass of wine.

There was no sight of Silver’s friend from the Vietnam War, who became Cobra Kai co-founder, John Kreese (Martin Kove), who was arrested after setting him up for assaulting Raymond “Stingray” (Paul Walter Hauser).

Disgraced Oscar winner Will Smith has served as an executive producer on the acclaimed Karate Kid spin-off since its origin as an original YouTube Premium series in 2018.