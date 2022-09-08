Coast influencer Chloe Szepanowski reveals her newborn son’s unique name

<!–

Gold Coast influencer Chloe Szepanowski has revealed her newborn son’s name following the birth of her second child with partner Mitchell Orval earlier this week.

The couple has named their bundle of joy, Sunny Psalm.

The name ‘Sunny’ can be a boy or girl name and means ‘sun, cheerful or cheerful temperament’.

The name Psalm is of Hebrew origin and means song. It is the 1,629 most popular name according to Baby Center.

Kim Kardashian named her fourth child with rapper Kanye West Psalm.

Chloe and Mitch are clearly fans of alternative child names with religious connotations.

Their first son Arti was given a Hindu name, derived from the name of a ritual.

Chloe revealed she welcomed her new baby on Monday and shared a tender photo of the couple with their newborn in the hospital.

Chloe smiled as she cradled the newborn in her arms as Mitchell snuggled into the hospital bed for a hug.

“Our little boy is here. We are so in love,” Chloe captioned the photo.

Their famous friends were quick to congratulate them.

“Congratulations guys,” wrote Mia Fevola. “Congratulations team,” added fitness influencer Steph Claire Smith.

“Congratulations to you two,” Kurt Coleman wrote.

It comes after Chloe revealed in June that she was having a “difficult pregnancy” this time around.

“This pregnancy has been very tough to be honest,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo of her bare baby belly.

“I’m so blessed to be pregnant and can’t wait for him to be here. But it’s been a struggle!’ she added.

‘So different from my pregnancy with’ [son] Art. I carry so much more weight than with Arti.’

Chloe added that she is “exhausted,” both “mentally and physically.”