Coast Guard crew make heroic rescues on Florida’s Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian blew it apart

The US Coast Guard has released incredible footage as a helicopter crew flew over Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian and flew around to rescue people from the driveways of their homes.

Video released by the US Coast Guard shows a heroic MH-65 Dolphin Crew flying to Sanibel Island, which was essentially cut off after Hurricane Ian’s wind and storm surge ripped it to shreds.

The disaster sparked a massive rescue operation, some of which was captured in a video posted online by the rescuers.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane wears a GoPro on his helmet and is lowered into one of the storm-ravaged neighborhoods to find a young man named Colin, along with his grandmother, standing next to the family in the driveway of their house stands dog.

US Coast Guard shows a Miami-based aircrew in an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescuing several people from the severed Sanibel Island in southwest Florida

A number of rescues are depicted, including one of a grandmother, grandson and their dog

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane tells young man he’s done a good job signaling for help from the ground

The family seems delighted that rescuers have finally come to their rescue

The grandmother is placed next in the rescue basket

The woman clings tightly before being hoisted into the helicopter

‘You did a good job!’ Kilbane told the couple while praising them for getting the crew’s attention using a reflector.

The guard asks if they knew anyone who had stayed in the area, to which the residents answer no.

The woman was placed first in the rescue basket, which was then hoisted a few hundred meters higher into the helicopter.

Kilbane then returned to retrieve the dog, along with grandson Colin, who climbed into the basket next to him to be taken to safety.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane signals to raise the basket

Colin grabs his dog while in the rescue basket

Petty Officer Kilbane’s crew welcomes him aboard the rescue helicopter

Colin holds his dog close to him before being hoisted aboard the helicopter

Then the crew moves on to rescue another couple trapped in their homes, surrounded by floodwaters.

Tyler tells them there are thousands to be rescued.

He advises them to pack a bag of dry clothes, not forgetting their cell phones, wallets and IDs.

The couple evacuate through an open window and take their family cat before they, too, are hoisted away.

The Coast Guard has described their rescue as a military operation. Since not everyone has access to cell phone communications, some have had to resort to signals for help from the ground using mirrors and pieces of glass.

Crews fly low over communities completely cut off by the floods

A man emerges from a house in knee-deep water in hopes of being rescued

In a second rescue operation, a woman is flown over next to a travel basket containing her cat

The woman is seen grabbing her shoulder bag just before taking off

She grabs both the sides of the rescue basket and braces herself for what’s to come

In another rescue, a man greets Tyler’s arrival with a warm handshake. The neighborhood appears devastated, with fallen trees surrounding the area.

The man, named Rick, leaves his wife in the basket first.

The helicopter’s rescue basket lowers so she can get in before getting earplugs to wear, and she’s reassured that “they’ll take care of you.”

‘Hold on!’ he shouts before she is hoisted away.

Her husband is the next to leave their damaged house wearing only a t-shirt, shorts and baseball cap.

You can watch the helicopter hover overhead as it navigates a ramp caked with sand washed up by the storm surge.

The basket lowers and he clambers aboard, giving Tyler one more look to reassure him before being reunited with his wife aboard the helicopter.

A married couple is soon airlifted from a house surrounded by fallen trees and a driveway caked with sand washed up by the storm surge

A man welcomed the crew with a warm handshake when he met Tyler

The man’s wife is rescued first when placed in the basket and holding on

A man is about to be rescued and grabs a bag with the most necessary things, including a set of dry clothes

Both fear and delight can be seen on the man’s face as he is hoisted to safety