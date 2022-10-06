Coast Guard Academy settles suit over cadets-with-kids ban

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A US Coast Guard Academy cadet who was expelled for becoming a father will graduate as part of a legal settlement, his lawyers said Thursday.

Isaac Olson sued the academy in December after years of trying to be reinstated as a cadet. He was two months away from graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering and a commission as an officer when he revealed in 2014 that his fiancée had given birth to their first child, according to the lawsuit.

“No one should ever have to choose between the honor of being a Coast Guard cadet and the honor of being a parent,” Olson said in a statement from his attorneys on Thursday. He said he was “grateful that the academy has reached a settlement that recognizes my right to both.”

A message has been left with the Coast Guard Academy requesting comment.

At least at the time the lawsuit was filed, academy regulations prohibited cadets from having “any maternal or paternal obligation or responsibility,” the lawsuit said. Olson’s lawyers said the policy still applies.

Olson learned of his fiancé’s pregnancy in April of his junior year, and the baby was born in August 2013, according to the lawsuit. It said he was never asked about dependents until he applied for a screening in March 2014 and announced the child’s birth.

The couple had Olson’s parental rights terminated in hopes of enabling him to graduate, and he later went through a lengthy administrative process to try to restore his status, but to no avail, according to his American Civil Liberties attorneys. Union, the American Civil Liberties Union. Liberties Union Foundation of Connecticut, and Yale Law School’s Veterans Legal Services Clinic.

Along the way, Olson enlisted in the Coast Guard, and the couple married and had another child, the lawyers said.

The lawsuit demanded his commission and arrears, because he earns less than he would as an officer. It’s not immediately clear whether the settlement addresses any of these issues; an inquiry was sent to his lawyers.

“Getting older should not be seen as a hardship,” Olson said in his statement. “I look forward to the day when cadets get the same rights as the rest of the service.”

The federal law that funded and authorized the Department of Defense for fiscal year 2022 gives the military until the end of December to “establish rules that include the option to retain parental custody rights” for cadets or midshipmen who become pregnant or children while they are at one of the department’s service academies.

The law applies to the United States Military Academy, the Naval Academy, and the Air Force Academy, but not to the Coast Guard Academy, which is administered by the Department of Homeland Security.

PART: