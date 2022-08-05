Coal vs. Wall Street – The New York Times

Treasurers in three states have also jointly withdrawn $700 million from investment funds managed by BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, over objections to its stance on environmental issues.

These efforts to penalize corporations are part of increased pressure from Republican treasurers to promote fossil fuels and thwart climate action at both the federal and state levels. The treasurers work with a network of conservative groups associated with the fossil fuel industry, such as the Heritage Foundation and the Heartland Institute.

When I spoke to Moore, he interpreted his efforts to punish the Wall Street firms as a way to protect the livelihoods of West Virginians. If the banks don’t want to do business with coal companies, he said, why should he do business with them?

In response, the banks say coal is a bad investment and all industries will be affected by climate change. Bank officials add that they still do a lot of business with oil and gas companies.

Yet these battles bring the US closer to a world of red and blue brands, in which politics will begin to influence areas of life that once seemed separate from it. People on both sides of the aisle are concerned that it has gone too far.

“I don’t like the idea that if you’re a Republican you have to bank with this company, and if you’re a Democrat you have to bank with that company,” said Noah Friend, a Republican attorney who previously worked for Kentucky’s treasurer. one of the officials who tried to stop climate action. “We already have many divisions in this country.”