Coal mine blast in Turkey kills at least 40

The death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey has risen to at least 40 people on Saturday, officials said.

Desperate relatives had waited all night in the cold outside the TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu state mine in the town of Amasra, in the coastal Black Sea province of Bartin, hoping for news. There were 110 miners working in the shaft when the explosion happened Friday night.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday 40 miners were confirmed dead. Eleven were injured and hospitalized, while 58 others escaped the mine on their own or were rescued unharmed. The status of a surviving miner was unclear.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the rescue efforts were nearing completion. He had previously said fires were still raging in the mine gallery where more than a dozen miners were trapped. Work to isolate and cool the fire continued, he said.

Preliminary assessments indicated the explosion was likely caused by firedamp, which is a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines, Donmez said overnight.

A day shift miner said he saw the news and rushed to the site to help with the rescue. “We saw a terrifying scene, it cannot be described, it is very sad,” said Celal Kara, 40. “They are all my friends… they all had dreams,” said the 14-year-old miner after he discovered the mine. had left. his face covered in soot.

Ambulances were on standby on site. Rescue teams were sent to the area, including from neighboring provinces, Turkish disaster relief agency AFAD said.

The Turkish president was due to visit Amasra on Saturday.

(AP)