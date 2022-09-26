Coach bodyslams teen at high school football game after he ran across the field with a crude message

A Friday night soccer game in Southern California was disrupted by a teen who sprinted across the field with a flag with a crude message in his hand, only to be mauled by an adult man.

The match, played by the teams Kennedy High School of La Palma and Katella High School of Anaheim, was briefly interrupted by a young man who crossed the field with a flag reading ‘I eat a**’, deceptively spelled with numbers and symbols.

As the teenager walked to the end of the field, a grown man, presumably an employee – possibly a coach – of the Katella High School team, sprints after the child, grabbing him as he is about to clean up and escape. over the wall past the end zone and fling it into the grass.

The man can be seen putting his knee on the boy’s neck as the Katella team bursts into cheers.

As members of the Katella team cheered, members of the audience audibly gasped and condemnations of the coach’s actions were heard in the stadium.

The incident occurred on Friday evening during a home game between the Katella High School of Anaheim football team and the Kennedy High School of La Palma team.

Michele Schow, who captured the first images of the incident from KTLAsaid the tackle provoked a collective gasp from the public and audible condemnation from some in attendance at the game.

“The excessive force in slamming the body was unnecessary, as witnessed by all families, school staff and students,” she told the outlet.

Commentators on the instagram account House of Highlights, which also posted a video of the shocking tackle, generally seem to agree with Schow.

“Man, you must really be in trouble dealing with a kid who pulled a harmless prank and beat him to death. What an asshole,” wrote one user.

Others predicted the imminent dismissal and possible criminal charges of the tackler.

“It’s a wrap for the coach,” one viewer wrote.

“He was definitely fired and incarcerated,” wrote another.

“He should be arrested for assault and violence, endangering the welfare of a child and whatever the prosecution can think of. There is no excuse for this. I’m okay with him grabbing the child and holding it back until the police can take him into custody, but the extra violence is completely unnecessary and totally inappropriate,” a third wrote.

The game was played at the Katella team’s home stadium in Anaheim, California. The match ended in a 39-0 defeat for Katella.