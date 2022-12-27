Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison

By Joey Cappelletti and Corey Williams | Associated Press/Report for America

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to kidnap the Democrat and blow up a bridge to facilitate their escape.

Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of all those convicted in the plot so far, although it is significantly shorter than the life sentence prosecutors were seeking.

Fox, 39, returned to federal court four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted on conspiracy charges in a second trial in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

They were accused of organizing a far-fetched plot to incite anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. Their arrest, as well as the capture of 12 others, was a stunning caption to a tumultuous year of racial strife and political turmoil in The USA.

The government said Croft offered bomb-making skills and ideology, while Fox was the “driving force urging his recruits to take up arms, kidnap the governor and kill those who got in their way.”

But Judge Robert J. Jonker said that while Fox’s sentence was necessary as punishment and a deterrent to future similar acts, the government’s request for life in prison “is not necessary to accomplish those purposes.”

“It’s too much. Anything less than life does the job in this case,” Jonker said, later adding that 16 years behind bars “is still a very long time in my mind.”

Jonker said he also considered the emotional baggage Whitmer has to carry because of the plot.

“It certainly affects other people who are in public office or considering public office,” he said. “They have to calculate the cost. That needs a strong sentence from the court.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Fox must serve five years of supervised release. He will also get credit for more than two years in custody since his arrest.

“Responding to domestic terrorism plots has been a priority for the Department of Justice since its founding, and we will continue to spare no expense to make sure we disrupt plots like these,” US Attorney Andrew Birge told reporters outside the courthouse after the incident. judgment

Fox wore orange prison clothes with long, slicked-back hair and a bushy beard. He showed little reaction when the sentence was read.

Daniel Harris, who was acquitted by a jury earlier this year for his part in the plot, sat next to Fox’s mother on the verandah and hugged her after the sentence was read. Fox looked at the gallery several times, often uttering words.

He shook his head and smiled repeatedly as Assistant US Attorney Nils Kessler spoke. Kessler said Fox’s smirk was a sign that he was showing no regrets.

Fox and Croft were convicted in a second trial in August, months after a different Grand Rapids jury failed to reach a verdict, but acquitted Harris and another man. Croft, a trucker from Bear, Delaware, will be sentenced Wednesday.

In 2020, Fox and Croft met with like-minded troublemakers in Ohio, received weapons training in Michigan and Wisconsin and traveled to “lay eyes” at Whitmer’s vacation home with night vision goggles, according to evidence.

“People need to stop getting angry out of place and put it where it belongs, and that goes against our … tyrannical government,” Fox declared that spring, referring to COVID-19 restrictions and perceived threats to possession of weapons.

Whitmer was not physically harmed. The FBI, which was secretly embedded in the group, dissolved things by the fall.

“They had no real plan for what to do with the governor if they did capture her. Paradoxically, this made them more dangerous, not less,” Kessler said in a court filing before the hearing.

At the time, Fox was living in the basement of a Grand Rapids-area vacuum cleaner store, the site of clandestine meetings with members of a paramilitary group and an undercover FBI agent. His lawyer, Christopher Gibbons, said he was depressed, anxious and he smoked marijuana daily.

Gibbons had said that a life sentence would be extreme.

“My client stands on the record, maintains his innocence and looks forward to presenting it all before the Appeals Court panel,” Gibbons told reporters after Tuesday’s sentencing.

Jonker said there was nothing that made him think of Fox as a “natural leader,” but said that conspiracies like the Whitmer kidnapping plot require “a lot of fuel” and that Fox “provided it.”

“It’s important to recognize that the likelihood of this happening, thankfully, was low because law enforcement caught it early,” Jonker said. “I think the chances of this actually happening were incredibly remote.”

Arguing for a life sentence on Tuesday, Kessler said: “I think you could say that none of this would have happened if Mr. Fox hadn’t been involved.”

“They wanted a second civil war or revolution,” Kessler said of the conspirators. “They wanted to ruin everything for everyone. It was not about masks or vaccines. They were talking about overthrowing the government before the coronavirus pandemic. They had enough weapons and armor for a small war.”

Fox was regularly exposed to “inflammatory rhetoric” from FBI informants, especially Army veteran Dan Chappel, who “manipulated not only Fox’s sense of ‘patriotism,’ but also his need for male friendship, acceptance, and approval.” Gibbons said.

Two men who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and testified against Fox and Croft received significant reprieves of between two and a half and four years behind bars.

Three members of a paramilitary group training with Fox were sentenced in October for providing material support to a terrorist act. Their sentences, handed down earlier this month in state court, ranged from 7 to 12 years.

Five more await trial in County Antrim, where Whitmer’s holiday home is located.

When the plot died down, Whitmer blamed then-President Donald Trump, saying he had given “comfort to those who spread fear, hate and division.” In August, Trump called the kidnapping plan a “phony deal.”

Ed White in Detroit contributed to this story. Joey Cappelletti is a staff member of The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on covert issues.