Co-founder of queer Indigenous artists’ collective in Wisconsin is unmasked as a white woman

The co-founder of a queer collective of Wisconsin native artists who claims to be Native American has been accused of being a white woman and has since resigned her community positions.

Kay LeClaire, who also went by the name Nibiiwakamigkwe, also identifies as “two-mind,” a term many Indigenous people use to describe a non-binary gender identity.

LeClaire reportedly capitalized on Indigenous people’s identities, according to hobbyist genealogist AdvancedSmite, as reported by Madison365.

She has claimed Métis, Oneida, Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, Cuban and Jewish heritage, but AdvancedSmite reportedly used online records and resources to find LeClaire’s true lineage – German, Swedish and French Canadian.

In recent years, LeClaire, who is a member and co-owner of the artist collective giige, has earned several artist grants, a paid residency at the University of Wisconsin, a place on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force, and many speaking appearances and art exhibitions, such as was reported.

LeClaire declined to answer questions, but gave a statement to Madison365.

“I’m sorry,” they wrote. ‘A lot of information has come to my attention since the end of December. I’m still processing it all and don’t know how to respond adequately yet. What I can do now is offer change.

“Going forward, my efforts will focus on mitigating harm by following the directions of Indigenous community members and community-specified proxies.”

The statement continued: “Currently this means I will not use the Ojibwe name given to me and remove myself from all common areas, positions, projects and grants and will not seek a new one.

“Any culturally related items in my possession will be redistributed in the community, where possible to the original creators and donors, or elsewhere as determined by community members. Thank you.’

AdvancedSmite, who is also of Indigenous descent, told Madison365 that they first learned of LeClaire through a Facebook ad for an upcoming lecture on Indigenous feminism.

The conversation identified LeClaire as Nibiiwakamigkwe, which AdvancedSmite said they found unusual because the Ojibwe name given “is typically something that would only be used in ceremonies or with other people who are Ojibwe or part of your community,” they said.

AdvancedSmite did some research and linked the Ojibwe name to LeClaire, which is “a common Native American surname,” but also saw posts on their social media that often seemed to identify LeClaire as Anishinaabe.

“Our band names are so important, so I tend to be suspicious when someone just says Anishinaabe,” AdvancedSmite said.

AdvancedSmite then reportedly used online records and resources to find LeClaire’s true lineage — German, Swedish and French Canadian, Madison365 reported, reporting their findings on the New Age Fraud Forum.

AdvancedSmite also provided information from their investigation that LeClaire claims, on their now-deleted Facebook account, LeClaire referred to herself as “a white female in her 20s.”

But by 2019, they identified as indigenous enough to co-found the giige collective.

It was also claimed on the forum that LeClaire graduated from Hamilton High School in Sussex, Wisconsin in 2012, where they were known as Katie Le Claire.

They apparently attended the University of Wisconsin and married fellow Hamilton alum Adam Pagenkopf, a research specialist at UW, in the summer of 2018, it was reported.

AdvancedSmite claimed on the forum that LeClaire worked his way into many institutions and exhibitions and made money by claiming Indigenous heritage, but it’s unclear how much.

“You cannot assume… that Kay LeClaire is an isolated incident… the pretend problem is a long-term strategic problem,” they wrote in a later email to Madison365, adding that people who falsely claim to be Indigenous heritage, then pass on that false claim to their children, who may unconsciously accept it, perpetuating a falsehood for generations. “It’s a fight for our future and identity.”