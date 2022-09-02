CNN’s veteran White House correspondent John Harwood leaves the network

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Veteran White House reporter John Harwood was the latest victim of CNN’s overhaul under new boss Chris Licht, announcing on Twitter that it was his last day with the network.

Harwood, 65, has a long and storied career that includes stints with the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and CNBC.

He tweeted at noon on Friday that he had “personal news” to share, saying “today is my last day at CNN.”

The reporter, who has been with CNN since 2021, said he is “proud of the job” and thanked his colleagues.

“I have been fortunate enough to serve the best in American media – St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN,” he tweeted.

Harwood ended the message, saying he’s “looking forward to the next step.”

Light, who has only been with CNN for a few months, has reportedly been ordered by executives to clean up the network and move away from opinion-based programming and towards hard news.

John Harwood, CNN’s veteran White House correspondent, left the network on Friday, he announced in a tweet

Harwood is the latest victim in new CNN boss Chris Licht’s overhaul, where he wants to move away from opinion-based programming

personal news: today is my last day at CNN proud of the work thanks to my colleagues i have been fortunate enough to serve the best in US media – St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN looking forward to find out what’s next — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 2, 2022

Harwood’s departure comes less than a month after CNN mainstay Brian Stelter was forced out of the network when they canceled his Sunday media show Reliable Sources.

Stelter was reportedly called to Licht’s office and looked “funny.”

However, the show has struggled in the ratings war with Fox News.

Fox’s rival show, MediaBuzz, averaged 1.5 million viewers this year, while Reliable Sources had 787,000 viewers.

Light has made no secret of his desire to “blow up” the stations’ New Day morning show and has assigned right-hand man Ryan Kadro to rethink CNN’s morning broadcasts.

Jeffrey Toobin, CNN’s legal analyst, announced a week earlier that he would not be returning to the network after his vacation.

Harwood was an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and earlier this year said Trump was “mentally not well.”