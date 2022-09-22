CNN’s shake-up continues as Jake Tapper is moved to Chris Cuomo’s old 9pm primetime slot

<!–

CNN’s Jake Tapper has been tapped to take over Chris Cuomo’s old 9 p.m. primetime slot — the latest in a series of sweeping changes adopted by the network as it looks to shed its perception of being too liberal.

Tapper, the outlet’s lead Washington anchor, will staff the hallowed time slot through this year’s midterm elections, the network announced in a statement Thursday, starting Oct. 10 and continuing through Nov. 11.

While it was temporary, the job — which was held by Cuomo until he was nixed to help brother Andrew through his sexual abuse scandal – could become permanent if Tapper, 53, draws viewers.

Ratings for the hour have suffered since Cuomo’s firing last December, with the network failing to fill the vacancy long associated with the host, who is set to begin a new job anchoring the nonpartisan network NewsNation in October.

The Palace has since been staffed by a series of rotating hosts, but has failed to garner the numbers it did under 52-year-old Cuomo.

It also comes days after CNN announced a ‘reimagined’ morning show with Trump-hating anchor Don Lemon – despite new CEO Chris Licht’s promises to move the network away from left-leaning commentary and restore trust in the media.

“The world has come to trust Jake’s no-nonsense approach to covering the news, especially during high-stakes election cycles,” CEO Licht said in a statement announcing the latest shakeup at the famously liberal network.

“This move will showcase his hard-hitting reporting, smart analysis and follow-up interviews as our audience navigates the myriad issues at stake in the midterms,” ​​the CEO added.

Licht, who hosted Stephen Colbert’s Late Show for six years until it was announced that he was replacing also-ousted boss Jeff Zucker last February, added that in addition to the change at slot – a post that will be left by Lemon.