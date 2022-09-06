CNN’s anti-woke makeover continues as new boss hires new terror expert and medical correspondent

CNN has continued its anti-woke makeover with two new high-profile signings after clearing a clutter of awake presenters.

New chief Chris Licht has brought in ex NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller and cardiologist Dr Tara Narula to try to bolster the ailing network.

The former will be the chief of law enforcement and intelligence analyst, while the latter will be the new medical correspondent.

It comes after Licht fired a ruck of awake workers, including media “hall monitor” Brian Stelter, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin and political correspondent John Harwood.

John Miller, a former deputy commissioner for intelligence and counter-terrorism at the NPYD, became the network’s chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst. His first day with the network was on Tuesday

John Miller with Osama bin Laden during a May 1998 interview he conducted with a former terrorist leader while working as a correspondent for ABC News

Chris Licht took over in May after a falling out with former CNN head Jeff Zucker, who resigned in February over an alleged office romance. One of Licht’s goals as a new chief is to make CNN more objective and less opinion-based, as it was under Zucker’s rule.

Miller, a former news correspondent for CBS and ABC News, co-anchor of ABC’s “20/20” and investigative reporter for WNBC, began his new role on Tuesday.

Miller has covered the Newtown school shootings, the September 11 terrorist attacks, and once interviewed former ISIS leader Osama bin Laden at his mountain camp in southern Afghanistan in May 1998, when he was with ABC. PBS reported.

In reference to his new role, Miller said he “is” [Chris Licht] editorial vision,” including “speed, passion, but not at the expense of objectivity,” a report said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tara Nurala, 46, a former CBS News senior medical correspondent and previously a network medical officer, joined CNN’s health, medical and wellness team.

Narula is a board-certified cardiologist Associated with Lenox Hill Heart and Vascular Institute of New York since 2010. She is board certified in nuclear cardiology, echocardiography and internal medicine, AdWeek reported.

She is also the owner of the medical retail store, Sun Jucie Inc. It’s not clear what both Miller and Nurala will earn.

But Narula previously earned between $500,000 and $800,000 a year, according to sources, the news channel reported.

She also has net worth that is expected to be about $5 million by 2022, according to a report.

Since Licht became CNN’s new leader, legal analyst Toobin and political analyst Harwood, the former White House correspondent has since left.

Some say Light is watching CNN’s morning news as his next revamp. Currently the show ‘New Day’ is hosted by Brianna Keilar and John Berman, The New York Post reported.

It was reported last week that CNN staffers fear a network-wide purge of top talent after Stelter and Hardwood were unceremoniously fired.

After Hardwood announced his surprise departure Friday, just hours after coverage from the White House, current and former CNN staff told the… The Washington Post that there seems to be a culling of the wake at the media outlet.

It is taken as evidence that new boss Chris Licht wants to exclude those who criticize Donald Trump and his allies from presenting a more neutral CNN and reclaim the title of “most trusted name in the news.”

A CNN journalist told the Post: “People are panicking. It almost feels like there’s a pattern to it. Is there a purge going on? They seem to send a message: ‘Watch what you say. Look what you’re doing.”

In a memo to staff in May, Licht, who was advised by David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, who was assigned to the network, told CNN to regain people’s trust.

He said the outlet should focus on “fearlessly speaking the truth to power, challenging the status quo, questioning ‘groupthink’ and educating viewers and readers with clear facts and insightful commentary, while always respecting different points of view.”

However, CNN journalists say the new boss has done little to elaborate on what his vision entails and what reporters should do to avoid appearing biased when reporting big issues.

“I think they hope people guess what to do,” a reporter told the Post.

Another contributor also criticized the network’s lack of explanations about the recent layoffs, saying, “Tall CNN personalities are disappearing, and viewers don’t know why.”

Viewers speculated online that anchors could be next, with Don Lemon, a lightning rod for the right, being mentioned. Other popular anchors on the possible chopping block were Jim Acosta and Jake Tapper.

An experienced producer, who spoke with the others on condition of anonymity about concerns about their jobs, said the recent departures and unclear messages are causing problems for the network in the run-up to the upcoming midterm elections.

“It’s a very confusing and disturbing time from head to toe at CNN,” the producer told the Post. “I don’t know anyone who is happy now.”

In a statement about Harwood’s resignation, CNN said, “We appreciate John’s work at the White House and wish him all the best.”

Harwood, 65, has a long and storied career with stints at the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and CNBC.

He tweeted at noon on Friday that he had “personal news” to share, saying “today is my last day at CNN.”

The reporter, who has been with CNN since 2021, said he is “proud of the job” and thanked his colleagues.

Harwood has been an outspoken critic of Trump and earlier this year said Trump was “mentally unwell.”

On his last day of work, Harwood called Trump an “unfair demagogue” and agreed with Joe Biden’s divisive speech in which he called the former president and his MAGA supporters “a threat” to American democracy.

Harwood admitted that his statements strayed from the path of journalism, but maintained his criticism of Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“We were raised with the idea that there are two different political parties with different points of view and we don’t take sides in honest differences between them,” he said.

“But we’re not talking about that. These are not honest differences of opinion.’