CNN staffers are ‘terrified’ after Brian Stelter and John Harwood were fired

CNN officials said they feared a network-wide purge of top talent after White House correspondent Brian Stelter and White House correspondent John Hardwood were unceremoniously fired.

After Hardwood announced his surprise departure Friday, just hours after coverage from the White House, current and former CNN staff told the… The Washington Post that there seems to be a culling of the wake at the media outlet.

Both Hardwood and Stelter, the host of Reliable Sources who was fired last month, saw their contracts terminated.

It is seen as evidence that new boss Chris Licht wants to exclude those who have been critical of Donald Trump and his allies from presenting a more neutral CNN and reclaim the title of “most trusted name in the news.”

A CNN journalist told the Post: “People are panicking. It almost feels like there’s a pattern to it. Is there a purge going on?

“They seem to be sending a message, ‘Watch what you say. Watch what you do.'”

In a memo to staff in May, Licht, who was advised by David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, who was assigned to the network, told CNN to regain people’s trust.

He said the outlet should focus on “fearlessly speaking the truth to power, challenging the status quo, questioning ‘groupthink’ and educating viewers and readers with clear facts and insightful commentary, while always respecting different points of view.”

However, CNN journalists say the new boss has done little to elaborate on what his vision entails and what reporters should do to avoid appearing biased when reporting big issues.

“I think they hope people guess what to do,” a reporter told the Post.

Another contributor also criticized the network’s lack of explanation about the recent layoffs, saying, “Tall CNN personalities are disappearing, and viewers don’t know why.”

Viewers speculated online that anchors could be next, with Don Lemon, a lightning rod for the right, being mentioned. Other popular anchors on the possible chopping block were Jim Acosta and Jake Tapper.

One veteran producer, who spoke with the others on condition of anonymity about concerns about their jobs, said the recent departures and unclear messages are causing problems for the network in the run-up to the upcoming midterm elections.

“It’s a very confusing and disturbing time from head to toe at CNN,” the producer told the Post. “I don’t know anyone who is happy now.”

In a statement about Harwood’s resignation, CNN said, “We appreciate John’s work at the White House and wish him all the best.”

Harwood, 65, has a long and storied career with stints at the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and CNBC.

He tweeted at noon on Friday that he had “personal news” to share, saying “today is my last day at CNN.”

The reporter, who has been with CNN since 2021, said he is “proud of the job” and thanked his colleagues.

Harwood has been an outspoken critic of Trump and earlier this year said Trump was “mentally unwell.”

On his last day of work, Harwood called Trump an “unfair demagogue” and agreed with Joe Biden’s divisive speech in which he called the former president and his MAGA supporters “a threat” to American democracy.

Harwood admitted that his statements strayed from the path of journalism, but maintained his criticism of Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“We were brought up to believe that there are two different political parties with different points of view and we do not take sides in honest differences of opinion between them,” he said.

“But we’re not talking about that. These are not honest differences of opinion.’

Former CNN contributor Wajahat Ali told the Post that Harwood’s backtracking was most likely intentional to save face after he was fired.

Stelter’s show, which competed with Fox News’ ‘MediaBuzz’, didn’t match up in viewership battle

Ali suggested the layoffs were a way to get the message across to the rest of the CNN staff to bar opinions from their reports.

Harwood’s departure comes less than a month after CNN mainstay Brian Stelter was forced out of the network when they canceled his Sunday media show Reliable Sources.

Stelter was reportedly called to Licht’s office and looked “funny.”

However, the show has struggled in the ratings war with Fox News.

Fox’s rival show, MediaBuzz, averaged 1.5 million viewers this year, while Reliable Sources had 787,000 viewers.

The internal loss of staff comes after CNN shut down its CNN+ streaming service after it was online for less than a month.

That decision resulted in the layoff of 239 employees.