CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr, 72, leaves network after more than two decades

Barbara Starr, former CNN Pentagon correspondent, parted ways with the network on Tuesday, her home for more than two decades.

Starr, 72, has been a CNN regular since 2001 as a U.S. military and political reporter from the Washington DC bureau and has appeared regularly on The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and New Day.

During her nearly 22-year career, she has covered some of the biggest stories that have taken her to Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and the Horn of Africa.

On Friday, Starr sent a bittersweet letter to her colleagues saying it was time for her to “move on.” “With my contract expiring in the next few days, I’ve made the decision to move on,” she said.

“Let me say this…you never say goodbye to your friends, so neither do I.”

Jim Scuitto, CNN’s chief national security correspondent, and his co-host Erika Hill bid farewell to Starr during the Tuesday morning segment, her last day at CNN.

“I’ve known you for a long time, maybe 20 years. I’m really going to miss you,’ Scuitto said. “You’re damn good at your job and you’re a really good egg.”

Hill agreed. “You are already missed, Barbara, who is so respected, not just here at CNN, but in the broader community of journalists. I know how respected you are at the Pentagon and your procurement,” she said.

“You are just an amazing human being and thank you for all the times I have asked you for advice and help somewhere. We miss you already and wish you only the best.’

Many loyal viewers took to Twitter to express their admiration for the veteran journalist and some were surprised by her departure.

Wow, end of an era. Always knew we’d get good, reliable reports if Barbara’s name was on it,” one person wrote.

“No, neither does Barbara Starr.. sincerely hope (but doubt as @CNN is destroying so much) she leaves of her own accord,” said another.

Someone added, “She’s a huge loss to CNN. However, she has her choice of where to go.

Said goodbye to the great Barbara Starr this morning on her last day at @CNN – a great journalist and, most importantly, a good egg. I will miss you my friend!

Starr was a frequent guest on Wolf Blitzer’s show The Situation Room

Wolf Blitzer tweeted “last night I said goodbye to our wonderful and old Pentagon correspondent @barbarastarrcnn moving on.”

“Barbara has written so many sequels during her truly remarkable career here at CNN, reporting from war zones including Afghanistan and Iraq and using her Pentagon resources,” Blitzer said.

“CNN and our viewers have benefited greatly from her extraordinary reporting skills and deep knowledge of the United States military.”

“From all of us Barbara, we love you and we appreciate you and we will miss you,” he said.

Starr, who seemed moved, replied, “As you and I both now, no one does it better than CNN.”

Starr who served in the US military was honored with a 2014 Jefferson-Lincoln Award for her work in journalism by the Panetta Institute for Public Policy

Starr reported from the front lines and traveled all over the world reporting for CNN

In 2006, Starr traveled to Beirut, Lebanon with US Marines tasked with evacuating Americans during Israel’s war with Hezbollah.

She has also reported from the Persian Gulf, Russia, Central America and the China-North Korea border.

Prior to CNN, Starr worked as a producer for ABC News, covering the Pentagon’s network’s news and covering on- and off-air military and national security matters. During her time with the network, she won an Emmy as a location producer on NORAD/Cheyenne Mountain. The story was about the transition to the new millennium in the rollover time of Moscow, CNN reported.

She also reported for Nightline, World News This Morning, World News Now, ABC Radio, among others. Some of her most important stories include wounded troops, the plight of homeless veterans, and her reports of the fallen regularly from section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place for veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Earlier in her career, she was bureau chief for nearly a decade for Jane’s Defense Weekly, a London-based weekly news magazine, in Washington, DC, covering all aspects of national security, the intelligence community, defense and military policy.

In 2014, she was honored with a Jefferson-Lincoln Award for her work in journalism by the Panetta Institute for Public Policy.