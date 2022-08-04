CNN is pondering anchor lineup change to increase viewership after profits drops below $1billion

CNN is considering revamping its anchor line, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon — a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump — and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below hit the $1 billion mark, a first since 2016.

The news network, headed by its new chief, Chris Licht, formerly of CBS News, is shifting back to reporting live news rather than broadcasting panel discussion between quirky contributors who often criticize Republican policies in favor of the liberal.

“CNN seems to be moving more back toward live news and away from some of the blatant opinion-forming by its anchors that has characterized the past few years,” Mark Feldstein, chair of the broadcast journalism division at the University of Maryland and a former CNN correspondent , told Variety.

An insider source also shared: Radar that Licht’s vision and new management style are of concern to the network’s star personalities, such as Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon, because they “were used to being treated like stars, not staff.”

Rumor has it that Don Lemon and Brianna Keilar will be replaced by less quirky anchors at CNN as the news network strives to return to reporting live news

CNN is considering recalling Kaitlan Collins, CNN’s chief correspondent for the White House, to boost the news network’s ratings and reputation in favor of some of the channel’s quirky anchors

CNN is expected to drop to $956.8 million by 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the New York Times reported. The drop marks the first time the news network has made less than $1 billion in profits since 2016

Chris Licht took over at CNN in May and is trying to make changes across the company to help viewers regain trust in the media

The pair were loved by former CNN boss Jeff Zucker, who resigned in February over his relationship with the channel’s chief marketing officer, Allison Gollust, often socializing and chatting about company gossip.

“Chris’ first priority will be to fix CNN’s morning and primetime programming,” the insider source told Radar. ‘That’s where the big advertisers’ money is. Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon and the morning hosts should be concerned.’

Light is also eyeing CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel and is rumored to be bringing in late night talk show host Stephen Colbert, whom he worked with during his time at CBS News, as well as other household names, including MSNBC ‘Morning Joe’ co-hosts. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, according to Radar.

The relatively new CNN boss wants to emulate the success he found at CBS News, where the network’s “CBS This Morning” show climbed to third in the ranking of the most-watched morning news shows in the US, behind NBC’s “Today”. ‘ and ABC’s ‘Good Morning America.’

Light also helped CBS expand its profits by replacing movie stars on “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” with news and political commentators during his time as an executive producer.

CNN has rumors of TV talk show host Stephen Colbert as a possible new addition. Light and Colbert know each other well as the new CNN boss was the executive producer of ‘The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert’ at CBS

MSNBC Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski are other household names Light has worked with in the past and is reportedly considering hiring at CNN

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, CNN is talking about ringing changes as the news network is expected to drop below $1 billion ($956.8 million) this year. The massive drop marks the first time the news network has failed to meet the benchmark since 2016.

The network’s rating also continues to decline as the company witnesses its lowest number in seven years. Competitor MSNBC has also seen declines since former President Trump took office.

According to a report, viewership is down 27 percent since last year, with an average of 639,000 tuned in this quarter. MSNBC viewership is down 23 percent. Meanwhile, Fox News’ viewership is up 1 percent.

When Licht took over in May, he tried to solve the declining numbers by using CNN+, a new platform with original programming, which failed after being streamed by only 5,000 to 10,000 people. The company still pays the fees associated with the platform.

The company also cut back on several budget sectors, including travel expenses. It also spent millions on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. To solve the economic dilemma of networking, Licht enlisted Chris Marlin, a Florida real estate manager with a legal background, to help.

Marlin, who has no experience with television networks, was appointed head of strategy and operations in May. He has tried to invest in advertising appearances at large companies, such as Microsoft. He’s also thrown around ideas about expanding CNN into China.

Light’s goal is to ‘go different’ with the network at a time when ‘extremes dominate cable news’.

Chris Marlin, who has a legal background and served as president of a Florida real estate company, was hired in May as chief of strategy and operations. Marlin has been throwing around ideas like expanding CNN to China

On his first day in May, he said the network would move away from opinion-driven shows that dominated the company.

Licht said he wanted to focus on “simple facts” and “insightful commentary” because “too many people have lost faith in the media.”

In a memo to his staff, Licht said, “I think we can be a beacon in regaining that trust by being an organization that exemplifies the best attributes of journalism: fearlessly speaking the truth to power, -challenge quo, question groupthink. and educating viewers and readers with clear facts and insightful commentary, while always respecting different points of view.”

The 50-year-old continued: “First and foremost, we must and will be advocates of the truth.”

Despite the drop in profits, Licht expects profits to rise in 2023 as he focuses on expanding the network with “editorial guidance” rather than a “business strategy,” a spokesperson told the newspaper. New York Times.

He has ordered staff to stop using the phrase “the big lie” to describe Donald Trump’s 2020 election fraud claims, as it is a Democrat slogan.

Hosts like “Reliable Sources” Brian Stelter often love the phrase to the point where they use it prominently in graphics packages and chyrons.

But Licht has ordered Stelter and other journalists to stop, and has suggested “Trump’s election lie” or “election lie” as possible replacements.

He issued the edict days after warning staff about their incessant use of “BREAKING NEWS” graphics on stories, which he said were melodramatic, eventually weakening the power of great stories when broken.

Licht said in a memo he sent to CNN staff on his first day in the new job, saying the company will be “truth advocates.”

Light would also like to return the well-equipped network to neutral coverage, praising CNN for its coverage of the war in Ukraine and other major international news stories.

The CNN boss also specifically wants on-air talent, producers and bookers to make programming decisions that focus on “nuance” and not tarnish the CNN brand, which was once considered “the most trusted name in the news.”

CNN has often been a target for conservatives, a trend fueled by former President Donald Trump’s “fake news” label. Some liberals feel Trump should have been stricter, while others acknowledged a “witch hunt” against No. 45.

During the Trump presidency in 2017-2021, the network’s ratings skyrocketed due to Zucker’s strategy of incorporating commentary and opinion “to fight for the truth.”

However, since Trump’s departure from the Oval Office, CNN has seen its viewing figures drop from 700 million viewers from 25 to 54 at the end of the fourth quarter in 2020 to below 200 million at the end of 2021, according to The Financial Times.