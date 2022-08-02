CNN in crisis as profits drop below $1b for the first time since 2016  

CNN’s profits are expected to fall below $1 billion under new leadership as TV viewership declined.

CNN is on track to drop to $956.8 million by 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence New York Times reported. The massive drop marks the first time the news network has made less than $1 billion in profits since 2016.

Chris Licht, CEO of CNN since May, aimed for a profit of $1.1 billion by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the company will reach about $950 million this year.

The network’s rating continues to fall as the company sees its lowest number in seven years. Competitor MSNBC has also seen declines since former President Trump took office.

According to a report, viewership has fallen by 27% since last year, while this quarter averaged 639,000 viewers. MSNBC viewership dropped 23%. Meanwhile, Fox News’ viewership is up 1%.

CNN CEO Chris Licht took over the network in May. Light tried to make changes across the company to help viewers regain trust in the media

CNN is expected to drop to $956.8 million by 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the New York Times reported. The drop marks the first time the news network has made less than $1 billion in profits since 2016

When Licht took over in May, he tried to solve the declining numbers by using CNN+, a new platform with original programming, which failed after being streamed by only 5,000 to 10,000 people. The company still pays the fees associated with the platform.

The company also cut back on several budget sectors, including travel expenses, according to The Times. To solve the economic dilemma of networking, Licht enlisted Chris Marlin, a Florida real estate manager with a legal background, to help.

Marlin, who has no experience with television networks, was appointed head of strategy and operations in May. He has tried to invest in advertising appearances at large companies, such as Microsoft. He’s also thrown around ideas about expanding CNN into China.

Chris Marlin, who has a legal background and served as president of a Florida real estate company, was hired in May as chief of strategy and operations. Marlin has been throwing around ideas like expanding CNN to China

One of Licht’s first tasks was to shut down the newly implemented network platform CNN+. The platform failed after reaching only 5,000 to 10,000 people

Meanwhile, the company has spent millions on war reporting in Ukraine and Russia.

Light’s goal is to ‘go different’ with the network at a time when ‘extremes dominate cable news’.

On his first day in May, he said the network would move away from opinion-driven shows that dominated the company.

Licht said he wanted to focus on “simple facts” and “insightful commentary” because “too many people have lost faith in the media.”

In a memo to his staff, Licht said, “I think we can be a beacon in regaining that trust by being an organization that exemplifies the best attributes of journalism: fearlessly speaking the truth to power, -challenge quo, question groupthink. and educating viewers and readers with clear facts and insightful commentary, while always respecting different points of view.”

The 50-year-old continued: “First and foremost, we must and will be advocates of the truth.”

Light is trying to bring CNN back to its glory days after dropping significantly in viewership over the past seven years. Light wants the network to focus on ‘facts’ and ‘insightful commentary’

Licht said in a memo he sent to CNN staff on his first day in the new job, saying the company will be “truth advocates.”

Despite the decline in earnings, Licht expects earnings to rise in 2023 as he focuses on expanding the network with “editorial guidance” rather than a “corporate strategy,” a spokesperson told the New York Times.

He has ordered staff to stop using the phrase “the big lie” to describe Donald Trump’s 2020 election fraud claims as it is a Democrat slogan.

Hosts like ‘Reliable Sources’ Brian Stelter often love the phrase to the point where they use it prominently in graphics packages and chyrons.

But Licht has ordered Stelter and other journalists to stop, and has suggested “Trump’s election lie” or “election lie” as possible replacements.

He issued the edict days after warning staff about their incessant use of “BREAKING NEWS” graphics on stories, which he said were melodramatic, eventually weakening the power of great stories when broken.

Light would also like to return the well-equipped network to neutral coverage, praising CNN for its coverage of the war in Ukraine and other major international news stories.

A former producer on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and most recently on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, this isn’t nearly the first time Light has tried to water down the network since he took over the reins.

As part of his effort to revamp the outlet, Light has evaluated news personalities and programs that became polarizing during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Those who fail to get on board with the network’s new priority of becoming “less partisan” could be terminated, CNN insiders told Axios.

CEO Licht is pushing for changes to the network as he wants to shift focus on the company so as not to tarnish the CNN brand, once known as “the most trusted name in the news.”

Light reportedly doesn’t plan to get rid of primetime personality programming like Anderson Cooper or Don Lemon, but he does want CNN’s news staff to present information in a way that upholds the network’s apparent values ​​of unbiased coverage.

Analysts argue this could be problematic for network correspondents Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter, among others, who have “became the face of the network’s liberal shift.”

Licht wants to give the controversial personalities a chance to “prove that they are willing to uphold the network’s values” before excluding anyone, the insiders said.

In particular, he wants on-air talent, producers and bookers to make programming decisions that focus on “nuance” and do not tarnish the CNN brand, which was once considered “the most trusted name in the news.”

CNN has often been a target for conservatives, a trend fueled by former President Donald Trump’s “fake news” label. Some liberals believe Trump should have been stricter, while others acknowledged a “witch hunt” against No. 45.

During the Trump presidency in 2017-2021, the network’s ratings skyrocketed because of Zucker’s strategy of incorporating commentary and opinion “to fight for the truth.”

However, since Trump’s departure from the Oval Office, CNN has seen its viewing figures drop from 700 million viewers from 25 to 54 at the end of the fourth quarter in 2020 to below 200 million at the end of 2021, according to The Financial Times.