CNN fires Chris Cillizza. Alison Kosik and Alex Field. Martin Savidge and Mary Ann Fox host Martin Savidge.

CNN’s first round of layoffs hits some of the network’s biggest names.

Political analyst Chris Cillizza, 46, who has covered national politics, the White House and Congress for the cable giant since 2017 after coming to the network from The Washington Post, was among those fired this week, Variety reported.

Business correspondent Alison Kosik, 51, who covers the New York Stock Exchange and has been with the network since 2007, was terminated.

Alexandra Field, 31, who covers major news events for CNN and CNN International and has reported from more than 20 countries, has been fired. She worked out of the network’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in Hong Kong.

Martin Savidge, 64, a host and correspondent for CNN based at the network’s global headquarters in Atlanta, who returned to the network in 2011, was fired.

Mary Ann Fox, Vice president of Northeast News and oversaw the editorial direction and day-to-day operations of the New York Bureau, and had worked at CNN since 2014, was also fired this week.

The new cable giant also scrapped all live programming from HLN.

Chris Licht took over as chairman and CEO of the network in May. He is best known as the showrunner and executive producer of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, as well as CBS’ executive vice president of special programming.

The layoffs were announced in this email that Licht sent on Wednesday

CNN’s chief executive Chris Licht told workers that the layoffs will begin Wednesday and continue Thursday, lamenting that “it’s going to be a tough time for everyone.”

Paid employees at the cable network will be told as early as Wednesday, while full-time employees will be told in person and on Zoom Thursday whether they have a job or will be fired, according to an internal memo that was circulated.

The layoffs come amid the cost-cutting plan of parent company Warner Bros.’s cable news giants. Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery is trying to integrate the old Warner Media companies – like CNN – and the Discovery companies.

When Licht took over as chairman and CEO of the network in May 2022, he said he didn’t expect any layoffs, but that story changed in October when he told employees that cost-cutting measures would be implemented, which would translate into a number of personnel changes and layoffs.

According to one source, the cuts would affect workers in New York and Atlanta the most. Variety reported.

Licht described at a town hall meeting that “this is an organization that’s had battle after battle after battle,” adding, “most organizations wouldn’t have survived.”

Rising inflation, declining advertising revenues, declining cable news ratings, and investor concerns about the economic outlook were some of the reasons CNN had to employ some draconian methods.

Sources familiar with the company’s finances estimated earlier this year that CNN is on track to miss its $1.1 billion 2022 profit target by more than $100 million, The New York Times reported.

Licht, who is best known as the showrunner and executive producer of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, as well as CBS’s executive vice president of special programming, announced he would provide more details on the changes Thursday afternoon.

The memo further stated that “affected employees would receive information about layoffs and their last day. Those who were eligible for a bonus for 2022 still received it based on performance.’

“I know these changes will affect both our departing colleagues and those who stay,” Licht wrote. “And we have resources to support you.”

The job cuts are foreseen and come at a time when companies are looking to control costs and cut their workforce to brace for an economic slowdown.

In October, Licht had warned that CNN would face changes, citing “widespread concern about the global economic outlook.” The changes would affect “people, budgets and projects,” Licht had said.

In August, Brian Stelter, chief media correspondent and host of the weekly media news show, Reliable Sources, was pulled from the cable network

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was shown the door during the Licht acquisition

Another victim of the network was veteran White House correspondent John Harwood

Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN in December 2021 following his alleged involvement in advising his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on sexual harassment allegations – which he still denies

The new boss ushered in a number of high-profile talents under former network president Jeff Zucker who were known to be critical of former President Trump.

In August, Brian Stelter, chief media correspondent and host of the weekly media news show Reliable Sources, which has aired for three decades. Licht vowed to clean up the network and distance himself from opinion broadcasts.

Another victim of the network was veteran White House correspondent John Harwood and CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin.

In December 2021, the popular presenter Chris Cuomo was shown the door. While his show was the most-watched show on the cable network at the time of his firing, often reaching 2 million viewers per night, his alleged involvement was advising his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on allegations of sexual harassment – he still denies that.

When Licht took over, the highly promoted paid streaming service CNN+ shut down a month after launch, leaving many on the network uncertain about the company’s future.

Some of the new changes that took place earlier this fall involve revamping the channel’s morning news schedule.

Licht countered speculation that he wants CNN to become more centered in its reporting, The hill rreported.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about my vision is that I want to be vanilla, that I want to be centrist. That’s bullshit,” Licht told the Financial Times last week. ‘

‘You have to be compelling. You must be ahead. In many cases you pick a side. Sometimes you just point out uncomfortable questions. But anyway, you don’t see it through a lens from the left or the right.’