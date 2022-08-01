CMA Awards 2022 hosts revealed: Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning
The annual Country Music Association Awards have two new hosts for 2022.
Luke Bryan, 46, announced on Monday on the morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan that he will host the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9, featuring retired soccer star Peyton Manning, also 46.
“It’s a privilege to be a part of such a historic evening that honors my peers and country music,” Luke said. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would like to co-host with, I didn’t hesitate for a moment.”
He added: ‘We have become good friends over the years, and what he brings to the table will make it even more fun.
“I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been to me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!’
Manning also shared his comments.
“I can’t wait to get to Nashville and take the stage at the CMA Awards with my friend Luke Bryan,” Peyton said.
“I’m such a big fan of country music, so to have the opportunity to be among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”
Luke also hosted last year.
CMA added on Instagram: “Just made our #1 picks for the 2022 #CMAawards!
“We certainly scored this year with two CMA Awards Entertainer of the year @LukeBryan and NFL superstar, @PeytonManning as our hosts! Let the prize season begin! Watch @ABCNetwork on Wednesday, November 9.’
In the past, there has been a female cohost. Carrie Underwood held that role for many years. But this year, the CMA Awards went with two men.
Honored: “I can’t wait to get to Nashville and take the stage at the CMA Awards with my friend Luke Bryan,” said Peyton. “I’m such a big fan of country music, so to have the opportunity to be among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.” Seen in 2019
PAST CMA AWARDS HOSTS
1967 – Bobbie Gentry and Sonny James
1968 – Dale Evans and Roy Rogers
1969 – Tennessee Ernie Ford
1970 – Tennessee Ernie Ford
1971 – Tennessee Ernie Ford
1972 – Glen Campbell
1973 – Johnny Cash
1974 – Johnny Cash
1975 – Glen Campbell and Charley Pride
1976 – Johnny Cash and Roy Clark
1977 – Johnny Cash
1978 – Johnny Cash
1979 – Kenny Rogers
1980 – Mac David and Barbara Mandrell
1981 – Mac David and Barbara Mandrell
1982 – Mac David and Barbara Mandrell
1983 – Anne Murray and Willie Nelson
1984 – Kenny Rogers
1985 – Kris Kristofferson and Anne Murray
1986 – Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson
1987 – Kenny Rogers
1988 – Dolly Parton
1989 – Anne Murray and Kenny Rogers
1990 – Reba McEntire and Randy Travis
1991 – Reba McEntire
1992 – Reba McEntire and Vince Gill
1993 – Clint Black and Vince Gill
1994 – Vince Gill
1995 – Vince Gill
1996 – Vince Gill
1997 – Vince Gill
1998 – Vince Gill
1999 – Vince Gill
2000 – Vince Gill
2001 – Vince Gill
2002 – Vince Gill
2003 – Vince Gill
2004 – Brooks & Dunn
2005 – Brooks & Dunn
2006 – Brooks & Dunn
2007 – No Host (Various)
2008 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood
2009 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood
2010 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood
2011 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood
2012 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood
2013 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood
2014 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood
2015 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood
2016- Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood
2017 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood
2018 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood
2019 – Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton
2020 – Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker
2021 – Luke Bryan