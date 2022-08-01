WhatsNew2Day
CMA Awards 2022 hosts revealed: Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning

Entertainment
By Merry

CMA Awards 2022 hosts revealed: Country singer Luke Bryan will co-host the annual show with retired soccer star Peyton Manning

  • The Annual Country Music Association Awards Has Two New Hosts for 2022
  • Luke Bryan Announced He Will Host With Football Icon Peyton Manning
  • The awards ceremony will take place on November 9, he said on Live on Monday

By Heidi Parker for Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

The annual Country Music Association Awards have two new hosts for 2022.

Luke Bryan, 46, announced on Monday on the morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan that he will host the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9, featuring retired soccer star Peyton Manning, also 46.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of such a historic evening that honors my peers and country music,” Luke said. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would like to co-host with, I didn’t hesitate for a moment.”

Two men, no women: The annual Country Music Association Awards have seen two new hosts for 2022. Luke Bryan in 2020

Another man: On Monday, Luke Bryan, 46, announced on the morning show Live With Kelly And Ryan that he will host the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9 with retired soccer star Peyton Manning, also 46 (seen in 2019)

Two men, no women: The annual Country Music Association Awards have two new hosts for 2022. On Monday, Luke Bryan, 46, announced on the morning show Live With Kelly And Ryan that he will host the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9 with retired soccer star Peyton Manning, also 46

He added: ‘We have become good friends over the years, and what he brings to the table will make it even more fun.

“I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been to me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!’

Manning also shared his comments.

Here it is: Luke shared the news with Ryan Seacrest on Live Monday morning

Here it is: Luke shared the news with Ryan Seacrest on Live Monday morning

As they are: Luke was on the show with Andor actor Diego Luna, far left

As they are: Luke was on the show with Andor actor Diego Luna, far left

“I can’t wait to get to Nashville and take the stage at the CMA Awards with my friend Luke Bryan,” Peyton said.

“I’m such a big fan of country music, so to have the opportunity to be among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

Luke also hosted last year.

CMA added on Instagram: “Just made our #1 picks for the 2022 #CMAawards!

“We certainly scored this year with two CMA Awards Entertainer of the year @LukeBryan and NFL superstar, @PeytonManning as our hosts! Let the prize season begin! Watch @ABCNetwork on Wednesday, November 9.’

In the past, there has been a female cohost. Carrie Underwood held that role for many years. But this year, the CMA Awards went with two men.

Honored:

Honored: “I can’t wait to get to Nashville and take the stage at the CMA Awards with my friend Luke Bryan,” said Peyton. “I’m such a big fan of country music, so to have the opportunity to be among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.” Seen in 2019

PAST CMA AWARDS HOSTS

1967 – Bobbie Gentry and Sonny James

1968 – Dale Evans and Roy Rogers

1969 – Tennessee Ernie Ford

1970 – Tennessee Ernie Ford

1971 – Tennessee Ernie Ford

1972 – Glen Campbell

1973 – Johnny Cash

1974 – Johnny Cash

1975 – Glen Campbell and Charley Pride

1976 – Johnny Cash and Roy Clark

1977 – Johnny Cash

1978 – Johnny Cash

1979 – Kenny Rogers

1980 – Mac David and Barbara Mandrell

1981 – Mac David and Barbara Mandrell

1982 – Mac David and Barbara Mandrell

1983 – Anne Murray and Willie Nelson

1984 – Kenny Rogers

1985 – Kris Kristofferson and Anne Murray

1986 – Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson

1987 – Kenny Rogers

1988 – Dolly Parton

1989 – Anne Murray and Kenny Rogers

1990 – Reba McEntire and Randy Travis

1991 – Reba McEntire

1992 – Reba McEntire and Vince Gill

1993 – Clint Black and Vince Gill

1994 – Vince Gill

1995 – Vince Gill

1996 – Vince Gill

1997 – Vince Gill

1998 – Vince Gill

1999 – Vince Gill

2000 – Vince Gill

2001 – Vince Gill

2002 – Vince Gill

2003 – Vince Gill

2004 – Brooks & Dunn

2005 – Brooks & Dunn

2006 – Brooks & Dunn

2007 – No Host (Various)

2008 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2009 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2010 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2011 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2012 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2013 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2014 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2015 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2016- Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2017 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2018 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2019 – Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton

2020 – Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker

2021 – Luke Bryan

