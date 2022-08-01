CMA Awards 2022 hosts revealed: Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning

The annual Country Music Association Awards have two new hosts for 2022.

Luke Bryan, 46, announced on Monday on the morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan that he will host the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9, featuring retired soccer star Peyton Manning, also 46.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of such a historic evening that honors my peers and country music,” Luke said. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would like to co-host with, I didn’t hesitate for a moment.”

He added: ‘We have become good friends over the years, and what he brings to the table will make it even more fun.

“I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been to me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!’

Manning also shared his comments.

“I can’t wait to get to Nashville and take the stage at the CMA Awards with my friend Luke Bryan,” Peyton said.

“I’m such a big fan of country music, so to have the opportunity to be among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

Luke also hosted last year.

CMA added on Instagram: “Just made our #1 picks for the 2022 #CMAawards!

“We certainly scored this year with two CMA Awards Entertainer of the year @LukeBryan and NFL superstar, @PeytonManning as our hosts! Let the prize season begin! Watch @ABCNetwork on Wednesday, November 9.’

In the past, there has been a female cohost. Carrie Underwood held that role for many years. But this year, the CMA Awards went with two men.

