Clueless bystander launches x-rated spray at Queensland cricketer who smashed his car

A club cricketer was left behind when he hit a huge six – only to hit someone’s car and be hilariously beaten for doing so.

Preston White was playing for Toombul against Wynnum-Manly in the Queensland Kookaburra One-Day competition on Sunday afternoon when he hit an absolute bull’s-eye.

Footage shows White choosing the bowler’s height beautifully and driving the ball out of the shot.

A spectator can be heard shouting, “That’s huge!”

A few seconds later, a loud bang is heard as the ball hits something metallic.

“Who the hell just hit my car?” shouts a voice.

Someone from the crowd replies, “It’s a cricket ground.”

“I fucking live here!” shouts the car owner. “Are you going to pay for the damn damage?”

The video has since gone viral on social media, with thousands of likes and shares in the past 48 hours.

Queensland cricketer Preston Williams caused a furious reaction after launching a huge six that hit a bystander’s car, much to the amusement of everyone else on the ground

“I won’t lie, I was kind of hoping the next ball would end up in the same spot,” one commented.

‘Never been so proud to be Australian,’ said another.

“Of everyone, it’s the bowler who should be looking for that guy. That ball got exactly what it deserved,” joked a third.

The shot was reminiscent of an incident in 2021 where a club cricketer in the UK launched a ball to six to smash his own windshield and leave his rivals in the lurch.