Clue in Abbie Chatfield interview hints at Konrad Bien Stephen split

An interview with Abbie Chatfield published this week seems to suggest she was unaware that her ex-boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen was flirting with another woman while she was filming a reality TV show abroad. .

Abbie was asked during a Q&A with Who magazine?which hit the newsstands on Thursday, which was her “latest TV obsession,” and she replied that it was The Challenge.

Her reaction is interesting given that Konrad reportedly started an affair with ex-Bachelor star Megan Marx “within days” of arriving in Argentina to film the first Australian season of The Challenge, which will air on Channel 10. .

The couple broke up before Konrad flew to Buenos Aires, and it’s possible that Abbie’s response was her way of supporting her ex in his new venture.

It is common for magazine interviews to be conducted weeks before publication.

But it has since been revealed that Konrad wasted no time telling his castmates that he was newly single, apparently taking the opportunity to have an affair with a co-star.

While Abbie was the one who ended the relationship a few weeks ago, she may not have known he was telling his rivals on The Challenge about his recent breakup.

The 27-year-old may also have been unaware of Daily Mail Australia broke the story on Monday that Konrad, 32, had an on-set romance with Megan.

Konrad, a carpenter and influencer, is said to have had contact with Megan – who is also newly single – shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires.

Two separate sources confirmed the couple’s rendezvous, with one revealing: ‘Oh my gosh! The drama is insane. Konrad sleeps with Megan [Marx].

“Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie was over because she broke up.”

The Challenge first premiered in the US in 1998 and has had 37 seasons since then. (Pictured: Cast members of the US version of The Challenge)

Abbie acknowledged the split in an Instagram post on Monday morning, about two hours after the story became public.

She said she and Konrad were “completely fine” but would not comment on the breakup until her ex is back from Argentina.

‘Hi! I’ve seen the articles about Konrad. He’s out of the country, so I won’t say anything about it until he gets home.

‘Can’t everyone be so dramatic and relax? And if the paparazzi can get their daily photo of me picking up dog poop, I can also have a cup of coffee in peace.’

The source claimed that Konrad and Megan couldn’t keep their hands off each other when the cameras started rolling.

“On the first night of filming, he met Megan. I didn’t know what was happening,” they said.

Before they broke up, Abbie revealed that she and Konrad would only see each other a few times a week, and that her “kink” caused him to sleep with other women.

‘I have never been upset or threatened by anyone’ [I’m in a relationship with] sleeping with someone else. It’s my kink,” the Masked Singer judge told me Stellar Magazine.

“I’ve just never appreciated monogamy that much. It sounds awful, but I don’t see him that often, maybe two days a week.