Clue has a new look for a new generation of board game fans — and it goes on sale today

A new version of Clue, the classic game of murder and deduction, is out today. Hasbro’s revamped 2023 edition features new art, new miniatures and the same solid gameplay that fans and families have enjoyed for so long… jumpin’ Jehosephat, age 76?

Clue (known in the United States on Clue) was conceived by Anthony Pratt in 1947. During the blackouts of the London Blitz, the musician was inspired by fond memories of board games he played before the war. The result of his tinkering – along with his wife, Elva Pratt – was a simple, yet compelling board game that was cheap to produce. Players take on the role of guests in a mansion, all witnesses and suspects to a murder that must be solved. The gameplay lasts between 30 and 45 minutes.

Image: Hasbro

This latest version of Clue is the result of a thoughtful rebranding by the Hasbro team. It retains the charming Britishness of the original (there’s still a billiard room and conservatory, of course), while incorporating the colors and silhouettes that modern audiences have become familiar with. It’s one part Agatha Christie, two parts Knives out.

“One of the best parts about working in games is you have all this rich history,” Julien McCluney, Hasbro’s vice president of global brands, told Polygon in an interview late last year. “One of the brands that we really decided that now is the time [for] is Clue. Because of the popularity of true crime […] podcasts, movies, even all different versions of CSI and Law and ordertrue crime is not going away. […] I’m super happy to use this as a starting point for a lot of exciting news for Clue [this year].”

This new version of Clue will be available from today at major retailers and online, including at walmartand Amazon. It joins the elegant Clue Signature Collection (a monochromatic treatment trimmed with gold foil) as well as an assortment of at-home escape-room experiences in the Cluethemed “escape and mystery solve” games like Clue: sabotage on the high seas, Clue: robbery in the museumand Clue: betrayal at Tudor Mansion.

But what about that Ryan Reynolds movie? Announced in 2011, Reynolds’ involvement in a starring role in 2018 broke out. August 2022when Oren Uziel (The Lost City) was announced as the film’s new writer. James Bobin (The Muppets, The most wanted Muppets) will direct.

So will the new movie hit theaters before the original game turns 80? Knowing it, McCluney certainly keeps her cards close to the chest.

“This is not tied to the movie,” she said. “Whatever [information has been] released to the public is what we know.”