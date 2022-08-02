Clubbers complain of being injected with date rape drugs in Spain

Britons holidaying in Spanish party hotspots have been warned of a surge in women being injected with date-rape drugs.

The first case was reported in the party mecca of Ibiza, but revelers in mainland Spain’s Navarra, San Fermín and Catalonia have since reported being attacked as well.

Police are now investigating at least 35 such complaints and have opened 17 investigations in just a few days.

It comes after dozens of similar cases were reported last year in the UK, Switzerland and France dating back to winter.

Spanish police are investigating at least 35 reports of mostly female clubbers being injected with what they believe to be rape drugs (file image)

Police say the alleged victims are mostly under the age of 30 and women, but at least one man has reported being injected.

A young Spanish woman reported one of the first cases to the Guardia Civil.

She said that after a party with her friends in a nightclub in Ibiza, she noticed a flat tire in her arm and concluded that she had been drugged against her will.

Researchers say that liquid MDMA — commonly known as ecstasy — or GHB can be used to intoxicate people because the substances quickly disappear from the body.

They can be administered orally or by diluting the drug in the victim’s drink, although the one now gaining prominence is by injection.

‘The aggressors use this method and choose the arms or legs to deliver the substance to the victim. The drug starts working 15 minutes after feeling the prick in the victim’s body,” explains an expert.

The young women who recently got the punctures have warned through social networks and revealed their symptoms so that other women in the same situation can act as soon as possible.

The main ones are dizziness, loss of vision and memory, inability to speak, numbness in the arms or legs, drowsiness, loss of consciousness and a rapid heartbeat.

Investigators believe the motive is to incapacitate victims for assault.

Reports of club-goers injected into Spain follow dozens of similar complaints from the UK, France and Switzerland dating back to last year’s winter (file image)

In Andalusia, police have confirmed they are investigating six complaints, including a 22-year-old French girl who said she was abused at a nightclub in Malaga.

She says she left the club with a man and they went to his apartment.

She believed she had been drugged and assaulted “when she was defenseless” and woke up the next morning with two stab wounds to her arm.

In Cordoba, police are investigating four possible chemical submission attempts at a fairground.

And in Catalonia, there have been up to 20 complaints in nightclubs in Barcelona and Lloret de Mar (Girona).

Los Mossos police spokesman Montserrat Escudé said they are intensively investigating this new ‘phenomenon’, saying it is creating ‘social alarm’ and ‘anxiety’ for young people trying to enjoy themselves after pandemic lockdowns.

The National Police of Cantabria is also investigating the flat tires of five people who attended a beach festival in Santander.

A young woman who saw a man with a syringe in his hand before a friend was poked said on the social network: “What would become a night out with friends has turned into a nightmare, into fear and anxiety.

‘Now all that remains is to make it visible, because we can’t do more than that. Learn to act and unfortunately take the fear because it could have been you.

“I’ve been scared and anxious since last night and I don’t know how to handle it properly. I close my eyes and continue to see the situation, which I would like to forget.’