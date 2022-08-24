Club 77 in Darlinghurst, Sydney bans staring at strangers in bid to become ‘a safe space’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An iconic nightclub has divided revelers with its strict new policy that prohibits ‘staring’ at a stranger from the dance floor or bar without prior ‘verbal consent’.

Club 77, a long-standing venue in the heart of Sydney’s Darlinghurst party strip, has revised its safety and harassment policy to make the venue a ‘safe space’ fostering a strong culture of consent amid a crackdown on harassment .

The venue emphasizes that interaction with strangers is encouraged, but says involvement must now begin with prior verbal consent or will otherwise be considered harassment and result in expulsion from the club.

The rules also apply when you’re staring at a stranger from a distance and disrespecting DJs’ personal space.

Security officers donning pink fluorescent vests will roam the room handling such complaints from anyone who feels “uncomfortable” or receives unwanted attention.

Interaction with others at Club 77 must now begin with prior verbal consent (photo revelers at iconic Sydney venue)

“If we receive reports of behavior that makes someone uncomfortable, the reported person will be removed from the location and the police will be called,” the rules read.

“We have a policy of ‘always believe the report’ in cases of harassment and feeling unsafe.”

“We do this to make sure everyone feels safe and to make sure our customers feel comfortable approaching staff if something makes them uncomfortable or unsafe.”

Once a favorite haunt of Sydney’s goth scene, Club 77 now draws crowds to dance music.

The venue, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, is ‘busier than ever’ after opening hours were extended to 4am seven days a week.

Staring at a stranger from across the dance floor or bar without prior permission is now banned in Club 77 (pictured) as part of the strict new rules

Poll What do you think of the new Club 77 rules? Yes they are great 3 votes

No, the rules go too far 15 votes

I don’t care 1 votes

“Unfortunately, this has also attracted some people who do not share our values ​​and ethics when it comes to club culture, consent and harassment,” writes Club 77.

“We are grateful that there have been rare instances of harassment, but one incident is too many in our view.”

“We also have a duty to train new clubbers and help them understand what is considered unacceptable behavior within the venue and on the dance floor.”

The club received much praise for its strong stance.

“Thank you for looking after your people,” wrote one reveler.

Another said, ‘Wow, I love the idea of ​​a security officer!

But not everyone is a fan.

‘So extreme! Everyone is looking at the ground now! Omg where is the world going! Sad really,’ a woman commented.

Another disagreed: ‘This is not extreme, it is justified. Well over 77 for denouncing that kind of behavior and creating a safe space for everyone.’

Revelers must also respect the personal space of DJs at the venue (photo, DJs at Club 77)

Club 77 owner Dane Gorrel (left) leads the hub to a ‘safe space’

The rules have also divided dating and relationship experts.

“If you can’t look across the room at someone to let them know you’re interested, it means you have to physically go to them, invade their space, it’s a more kind of forward approach,” clinical psychotherapist Melissa Ferrari told the Daily telegram.

“It’s always a nicer story. If it’s a more organic personal story of looking at someone on the other side of the bar, that’s a much nicer story than meeting someone online.”

Dating expert Samantha Jayne believes Gen Z is “hyperaware of harassment issues.

“With the pandemic, people have changed, they are more anxious and have less faith in others,” she said.

“There are so many reports of stalking that the club may just be trying to protect their customers.”