Clothing brand Meshki is slammed for ‘sexualising’ office attire

A clothing brand has been criticized for promoting revealing clothing — including bralettes and high-slit skirts — as office wear.

TikTok user and Melbourne-based social strategist Rosie Chong highlighted on her website bold outfits sold by Australian fashion brand Meshki as office-appropriate, including pants-bra combinations and figure-hugging bodycon dresses.

Chong, who regularly posts about fashion, shared several videos with her followers, shouting out fashion brands including Meshki and asking, “Would you like to wear this to the office?”

TikToker, 27, said: “If you work in a corporate job or in the office, I just need to know if you think this skirt is considered ‘work wear’ because Meshki does.”

TikTok user Rosie Chong, from Melbourne, claims that popular fashion brand Meshki is advertising on its website revealing clothing as corporate wear to shoppers

The ‘desk to dinner’ edits on the Australian version of the fashion brand’s site include outfits consisting of corsets and bralettes

This combination of blue pants and bralette was in workwear search results, claims Chong

The video featured a black ankle-length skirt with a crotch split, paired with a cropped top.

Chong said he was shocked at how revealing the workwear was, saying: “One of the ones I remember was a fitted top with contrast stitching under the bust that would accentuate that area I thought would be unsuitable for work unless you would layer it. under something else.

“Many items were short, cropped or revealing and would only work if you paired it with something more appropriate.”

Meshki, which started as a small e-commerce brand in Australia, now sells globally, with fans of the company’s Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande.

Chong’s video already has nearly 90,000 views and outraged users, while others criticizing similar outfits have also garnered a huge response.

One fashion fan suggested ‘I wouldn’t even wear this to a wedding’

Another wrote: ‘Not unless my husband is the CEO of that company’ and a third wrote: ‘Absolutely not. To be so out of touch must be fun’

However, some agreed that the clothing can be considered office wear.

Social strategist Rosie says she typed in work clothes and found clothes she found ‘inappropriate’ on the website of Meshki and other fashion brands

One said, ‘Yes.’ Another wrote: ‘I mean, who’s going to stop me?’

Social strategist Rosie said: “I started a series on TikTok about brands that were failing or struggling to craft the right workwear and I looked at a few brands I knew and Meshki was one of them.

Shorts for the office? This outfit of Meshki bralette and lycra shorts, and, on the left, a revealing suit jacket, are listed under suitable work clothes, Chong claims

“It wasn’t under a specific workwear button or tab, but if you search for workwear on the website, it was one of the items that popped up.

“I thought it was really inappropriate and a little strange. I thought it was more of a night out skirt, but not for work.

“There were a few inappropriate items, Meshki was one of the worst for these outfits if you were looking for work clothes.

While many agreed that they don’t think revealing clothing should be listed as work wear, others told Chong that they would consider such garments work wear.

She said: ‘The reactions to the video were very interesting because a lot of people agreed, people of my age thought the brands were out of touch or laughed at the brands that thought it was appropriate.

Are offices becoming more informal? Chong thinks so, saying: ‘I think generations are changing and there’s been a big shift because of Covid, it’s more relaxed in some places’

“Some people disagreed and accused me of getting people to dress decently, that’s not the point at all.”

A quick search on the retailer’s website reveals a range of skimpy outfits.

Under the ‘desk to dinner’ section, models can be seen in blazers with a bra and plunging neckline and in small crop tops. There are also examples of tight dresses and jeans.

Chong added: ‘It’s really interesting to see how the younger generation, Gen Z, grow up and get into the corporate world and they have a different standard of clothing and what work wear is.

“There are more places where it’s casual, but it’s really inappropriate. I think generations are changing and there’s been a big shift because of Covid, it’s more relaxed in some places.

“I don’t think it was put there by accident, I think some forward-thinking fashion brands are trying to appeal more to the younger generation, who are their main demographic and who are willing to dress more leanly or more freely.

“There is a shift in what professional means or looks like, but ultimately there is a standard for how you should dress in a professional workplace.”