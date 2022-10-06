Closing arguments set in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut jury is expected to hear closing arguments Thursday in a trial to determine how much Infowars host Alex Jones will pay for convincing his audience that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax to pick up. impose more gun laws.

The six-member jury could begin deliberations in the trial by the end of the day, one of several brought against the conspiracy theorist by relatives of the 26 people killed in the mass shooting.

since the process started On Sept. 13, all 15 plaintiffs in the Connecticut lawsuit testified that they had been tormented for ten years by people who believed the shooting never happened and that the parents of the 20 murdered children were “crisis actors.”

Prosecutors said they have received death and rape threats, e-mail from conspiracy theorists with photos of dead children and face-to-face confrontations with fake believers. They sued Jones for defamation, intentionally inflicting emotional distress, and violating Connecticut’s unfair business practices law by taking advantage of the hoax lies.

The people who are suing Jones and his company Free Speech System in the Connecticut case include the relatives of eight massacre victims, as well as an FBI agent who responded to the school.

Mark Barden, whose son Daniel was one of 26 victims, told the jury that conspiracy theorists threatened to exhume the boy’s grave to prove the shooting never happened.

“This is such a sacred and sacred place to my family and to hear people desecrating it and urinating on it and threatening to dig it up, I don’t know how to tell you how that feels,” Barden told the newspaper. jury. “But that’s where we are.”

Jones, whose show and Infowars brand is based in Austin, Texas, was found liable for defaming the plaintiffs last year. In an unusual ruling, Judge Barbara Bellis ruled that Jones had forfeited his right to a trial as a result of repeated violations of court orders and failure to hand over documents to plaintiffs’ attorneys.

Jones took the stand for a controversial day of testimonysaying he was “done saying sorry” for calling the school shooting a hoax.

Outside the courthouse and on his web show, he has repeatedly dismissed the trial as a “kangaroo court” and an attempt to bankrupt him. He has cited the right to freedom of expression, but he and his lawyer were not allowed to make that argument during the trial because he had already been found liable.

Jones’ attorney, Norm Pattis, has tried to limit damage to the victims’ families, alleging that the relatives exaggeratedly claimed they had suffered harm.

In a similar lawsuit in Texas in August, a jury ordered Jones to pay almost $50 million in damages to the parents of one of the children who died in the shooting, because of the hoax lies. A third such trial, also in Texas, involving two other parents, is expected to begin by the end of the year.

Jones has said he expects the cases to be held on appeal over the next two years and has asked his public to help him raise $500,000 to pay his legal fees. Free Speech Systems meanwhile seeks protection against bankruptcy.

