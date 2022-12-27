Closed sale in Oakland: $2.1 million for a four-bedroom house

6180 Buena Vista Avenue – Google Street View

The spacious property located in the 6100 block of Buena Vista Avenue in Oakland sold on November 23, 2022 for $2,145,000 or $933 per square foot. The 1988-built home has an interior space of 2,298 square feet. The property has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces. It sits on a 9,150 square foot lot.

Additional homes have recently been sold near: