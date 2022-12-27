Closed sale in Oakland: $2.1 million for a four-bedroom house

The spacious property located in the 6100 block of Buena Vista Avenue in Oakland sold on November 23, 2022 for $2,145,000 or $933 per square foot. The 1988-built home has an interior space of 2,298 square feet. The property has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces. It sits on a 9,150 square foot lot.
Additional homes have recently been sold near:
- In October 2022, a 3,739-square-foot home on Contra Costa Road in Oakland sold for $3,075,000, a price per square foot of $822. The house has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
- A 1,723-square-foot home in the 6200 block of Broadway Terrace in Oakland sold in June 2022 for $3,000,000, a price per square foot of $1,741. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
- In Broadway Terrace, Oakland, in September 2022, a 2,838-square-foot home sold for $1,850,000, a price per square foot of $652. The house has 6 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.