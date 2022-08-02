Clive Palmer, Mark McGowan defamation trial over as both win payouts

Two years after calling Clive Palmer an “enemy of the state,” Mark McGowan has found out if his defamation defense held up in court.

On Tuesday, federal judge Michael Lee delivered his long-awaited ruling in a libel lawsuit between the mining billionaire and the prime minister of Western Australia.

Both were found guilty of defamation with the Prime Minister receiving a slightly larger $20,000 payout, compared to the $5,000 awarded to Mr. Palmer.

Justice Lee dismissed all of their defenses and found that they both slandered the other.

Prime Minister Mark McGowan was found guilty of defamation and ordered to pay Clive Palmer $5,000

Clive Palmer was also found guilty and ordered to pay $20,000

Mr Palmer sued Mr McGowan in 2020 alleging that public comments made about him by the Labor Prime Minister had damaged his reputation.

The Queensland businessman claimed aggravated damages that allowed a payout in excess of the $432,500 limit.

Mr. Palmer accused Mr. McGowan of being consumed with malice and “blackening his name at every opportunity.”

Mr McGowan, who had filed a counter-charge for defamation, himself sought higher damages.

The prime minister claimed qualified privilege as a defense. It requires proof that he had a legal, social, or moral duty to say those things.

Mr. Palmer defended several comments he made based on qualified privilege and substantial and contextual truth.

At the conclusion of the trial in April, Judge Michael Lee said it was possible neither side would be able to defend themselves.

He marked that any man could receive nominal compensation and described them as political fighters with deep-seated reputations.

The defamation bid is one of several legal challenges Mr Palmer has brought against the WA Prime Minister, including a failed Supreme Court attempt to find the state’s coronavirus-related hard border closure unconstitutional.

Mr Palmer (pictured with wife Anna) repeatedly sued Mr McGowan and the WA government during the Covid pandemic

In reference to Mr Palmer, McGowan wrote: ‘He is the worst Australian not in prison’ in personal text messages to Attorney General John Quigley

In 2020, it emerged that Mr Palmer was seeking up to $30 billion in damages over a 2012 decision by the former Liberal state government not to assess his proposed Balmoral South iron ore project.

The McGowan administration then rushed through extraordinary legislation to prevent Palmer from suing the state.

In his evidence, Mr Palmer said he was afraid because provisions in the legislation protected the government from criminal charges.

Referring to the fictional character James Bond and his “licence to kill,” Palmer told the court, “I didn’t know what the limits might be.”

Any suggestion that Mr. Palmer really feared for his physical safety was “inherently unbelievable,” Mr McGowan’s lawyers said.

In private text messages made public during the trial, Mr McGowan described Mr Palmer as ‘the worst Australian not in prison’.

His Attorney General John Quigley privately labeled Mr Palmer a “big liar.”