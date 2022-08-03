Clive Palmer and Mark McGowan defamation: Read judge’s savage BURNS

A judge has carried out a scathing attack on Clive Palmer and Mark McGowan after they ruled they defamed each other during a battle of words at the height of the Covid pandemic.

Judge Michael Lee issued a sometimes short-lived 139-page verdict to wrap up federal court proceedings that began in 2020 — with $5,000 in damages awarded to the mining magnate and $20,000 to the Western Australian Prime Minister.

Justice Lee said the two-year stoush was a waste of the court’s time.

“The game hasn’t been worth the candle,” he said in his… judgement.

“These proceedings have not only entailed significant expenditure by Mr Palmer and the taxpayers of Western Australia, but have also consumed significant Commonwealth resources.”

Since the court’s resources were limited, ideally political figures should only prosecute for defamation if there was “real reputational damage and significant injury,” he added.

Mr Palmer sued Mr McGowan in 2020 alleging that the prime minister’s public comments – including calling him an “enemy of the state” – had damaged his reputation.

The Queensland businessman demanded higher damages, accusing Mr McGowan of ‘blackening his name at every opportunity’.

But Judge Lee found that while the insults against Mr. Palmer could not be considered trivial, in the end they did very little damage to his reputation.

Mr McGowan, who had filed a counter-charge for defamation, had also sought higher damages.

Judge Lee acknowledged the Prime Minister had had hurt feelings but said Mr Palmer’s attacks on him, including allegations that he had acted corruptly, likely only increased his reputation and popularity in his home state.

He described Mr. McGowan as an overall impressive witness, but one who at times avoided answering questions directly.

The judge was more critical of Mr Palmer’s testimony, saying it appeared the billionaire had been willing to “shape his evidence” to best suit his case.

In 2020, it emerged that Mr Palmer was seeking up to $30 billion in damages over a 2012 decision by the former Liberal state government not to assess his proposed Balmoral South iron ore project.

The McGowan administration then rushed through extraordinary legislation to prevent Palmer from suing the state.

In his evidence, Mr Palmer — whose bid to tear down WA’s hard-line borders was rejected by the Supreme Court in 2020 — said he was afraid because provisions in the legislation protected the government from criminal charges.

Referring to the fictional character James Bond and his “licence to kill,” Palmer told the court, “I didn’t know what the limits might be.”

Judge Lee described this claim as so bizarre that it undermined Mr Palmer’s entire testimony.

“Even to his most ruthless supporters, it would be unlikely that Mr McGowan resembled Ian Fleming’s fictional MI6 character, James Bond,” said Justice Lee.

“But Mr. Palmer gave evidence that he believed Mr. McGowan had a ‘license to kill’. He swore he viewed the amending act as “a statute that authorized Mark McGowan to kill Clive Palmer.”

The judge was also critical of WA Attorney General John Quigley, who was recalled to testify for the second time after making mistakes in his first testimony.

Judge Lee described Mr Quigley’s evidence as “confused and confusing” but did not call him a dishonest witness.

Mr McGowan said Tuesday he supported Mr Quigley and would “go to my grave proud of the anti-Palmer legislation.”

“I didn’t want to be put in this position, but everything I’ve done has been an effort to protect Western Australia’s interests,” he told reporters.

Mr Palmer said Justice Lee’s findings showed that the Prime Minister and Attorney General had “dribbling among themselves over texting late at night.”

“It is deeply disturbing that this is how the WA government is acting,” Mr Palmer said in a statement.

In private text messages revealed at the trial, Mr McGowan described Mr Palmer as “the worst Australian not in prison”.

Mr Quigley privately labeled Mr Palmer a ‘big liar’.

The parties will return to court on August 11 to deal with the costs arising from the proceedings.