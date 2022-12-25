Clive Davis says Whitney Houston made a ‘valiant effort’ to give up drugs before her 2012 death

Clive Davis said his protege Whitney Houston made a “valiant effort” to give up drugs, smoking and alcohol in the months before her death in 2012.

In an interview with Page sixDavis, now 90, reminisced about spending time with Houston in the days before her death.

The singer was found unconscious in the bathtub of her suite at the Beverly Hilton hotel on the eve of the 2012 Grammy Awards.

A legendary music producer and A&R executive who revolutionized the music industry, Davis was among those closest to her.

Clive Davis and Whitney Houston in 2009, three years before her death. He says she made a “valiant effort” to give up the drugs e

“I was with her for 48 hours before she died. It never occurred to me that she would die two days later.

“She showed me what she’d been doing in rehab. How she’d quit smoking, how she’d cleared the nicotine from her throat.

“And she wanted to go into the studio… I never imagined 48 hours before her death that she would die, that there would be that horrible, untimely end to her life.

“She made a valiant effort during that time to give up the drugs and rehabilitate herself,” Davis said.

Her death was ruled accidental, caused by drowning, due to a heart attack.

She had traces of cocaine in her body, which a coroner ruled was a contributing factor to her death.

Houston is pictured two days before she died, on February 9, 2012. She had struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for years

The singer had battled drug and alcohol addiction for years and struggled with her sexuality amid a tumultuous marriage to Bobby Brown.

Her life is being explored again in a new biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which premiered this weekend to mixed reviews.

Davis was a co-producer on the film.

He told Page Six that it “answers any questions” fans may still have about Houston, a “once in a lifetime singer.”

“Whether it’s her sexuality, or it’s how she reacted to any insinuation that she wasn’t singing black enough, whether it was the impact of drugs, or whether it was recording with me.”

Houston with her husband, Bobby Brown. The couple had a tumultuous marriage rooted in addiction

The new Houston biopic also explores her relationship with boyfriend Robyn Crawford, who she had a romantic affair with when she was a teenager

Three years after her death, Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina was found dead in a bathtub in similar circumstances to her mother. She was in a coma for six months before being pronounced dead

One of the themes explored in the film is Houston’s relationship with boyfriend Robyn Crawford.

The film suggests they had an affair when Houston was a teenager. Their relationship after that was plutonic, according to the film, which puts to bed long-held rumors that it may have been going on for years, and during Houston’s marriage to Bobby Brown.

“The film is very clear that she had an affair with Robyn as a teenager, and then she said on her own, ‘This isn’t for me.’

And that, “I want a house. I want marriage. I want kids. I don’t want to fight to the death with my parents. It’s against my religion. I want you to be my best friend.” Davis explained.

And those were the conditions. I mean, it lists men she had affairs with long before Bobby.

Davis with actor Stanley Tucci, who plays him in the new biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody

“She was very clearly attracted to men and heterosexual. In her adult life, it was not a problem in her marriage. She was not sexually frustrated with Bobby. She was wildly attracted, maybe too attracted, in a mutually self-destructive relationship, but she wasn’t frustrated.”

Crawford has spoken in the past about how the pair were romantically involved, but how they had to suppress their romance because of Whitney’s rising star.

In a separate interview with Vanity purseDavis said he wanted to help produce the biopic because he was dissatisfied with previous documentaries and films about the singer.

“The movie is bold and honest — and musically it really soars. It really celebrates the once-in-a-lifetime artist that Whitney was,” he said.