Clinton campaign mastermind James Carville says Mar-a-Lago raid could be this generation’s 9/11

The Democratic strategist behind Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 presidential campaign said on Wednesday that the FBI’s unannounced search for Donald Trump’s property is “the biggest story since” the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“Ragin’ Cajun” James Carville predicted that the Mar-a-Lago raid would become a “very tricky” issue for Republican lawmakers if the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump uncovers illegal acts.

“The problem with the Republican Party is that they have very stupid people who vote in their primaries,” Carville told The Hill TV. “Really stupid people demand really stupid leaders. That’s where the Republican Party is now.”

He predicted that if Trump is found to have committed a crime, Republican officials will have to balance by distancing themselves from illegal acts without alienating Trump’s committed base.

“If I were a Republican now, I don’t know what I would do,” Carville said.

Supporters of the former president have tried to portray the FBI operation as an overshoot of Trump’s Democratic rivals. The GOP has clung to it amid growing backlash over abortion rights rollbacks and the lack of action on gun control.

“We should win and we won’t,” said Carville, the Republicans would think. “I would just bang my head against the wall. On top of that comes the Mar-a-Lago story, which is arguably the greatest story since 9/11. That won’t go away.’

He noted that as often as Democrats are now being forced to account for spiraling inflation, Republicans are being questioned about Trump’s actions as the de facto leader of their party.

Last week, the FBI conducted an unannounced search of Trump’s Florida mansion, allegedly in connection with top-secret documents sought by the National Archives.

Carville referred to how Republican firings from a simple archive contradict reports alleging Trump illegally seized nuclear technology documents and is under investigation for violating the Espionage Act.

“Everyone understands that, that’s not a complicated crime,” Clinton’s ex-advisor said of those reports. “If it’s an archive conflict, they’ll portray it as, you know, excessive persecution by assholes.”

He continued: “If this thing turns out to be substantial, which I suspect it will be, every Republican will have to say, ‘Well, what did you say about this? This is what you said. Do you still believe that, you stand behind Donald Trump?”‘

“They have to say they’re behind Donald Trump because if they don’t, it loses a substantial part of their base,” Carville said.

The veteran strategist established himself in political history by leading the successful campaign of then-Arkansas Governor Clinton.

One of his innovations was pioneering the concept of a “war room” dedicated to responding to Republican attacks, a far from standard practice now.

He also coined the Clinton campaign’s famously simple phrase: “It’s the economy, stupid.”

After decades of observing voter patterns and the changing political climate, Carville complained to The Hill on Wednesday about how the media is equating the two parties.

He complained that Democrats were defined by their marginal minority, while Republicans were able to push fringe beliefs, such as downplaying the seriousness of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and believing in widespread voter fraud, to the fore.

“The media is addicted to both-sidedism. “Well, you’ve got your crazy, they’ve got their crazy, what the hell’s the difference?” A lot,” said Carville.

The most left-wing Democrats are “stupid,” he said, adding that he believes the most right-wing Republicans are “evil.”

He shot at progressives like “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar, who narrowly won her primary against a mediocre challenger.

The identity on the left doesn’t like Democratic voters. They don’t like, you know, James Clyburn, or Joe Biden, or Bill Clinton,” Carville said.

He also said that “defund the police” were perhaps the “three worst words ever in the English language.”

“We tend to be defined by some overeducated, totally doofus coastal elites trying to write dictionaries or anything that has nothing to do with someone’s life. And things like that tend to be very tacky, stick with people,” Carville said.