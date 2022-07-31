Climbing Mont Blanc a tall order as Europe swelters

Heat waves have exposed massive cracks and rock chips, making the climb to the top more difficult and dangerous.



Refrigerator-sized rocks tumble from Mont Blanc as summer temperatures rise, scaring many hikers from Western Europe’s tallest mountain.

The heat waves and drought-like conditions that have recently scorched much of the continent have exposed giant fissures and created rock chips, making the climb to the top more difficult and dangerous.

None of the seven trails leading to the top of the mountain, which dominates the Alps at 4,807 meters (15,771 feet) high, is officially closed.

But according to experts, conditions have deteriorated so much that only the most experienced climbers can make it to the end of July.

A lack of snow in winter has exposed glaciers at high elevations and is riddled with fissures, with large areas taking on a gray or yellow hue, caused by the accumulation of sand particles from the Sahara.

Heat has done the rest of the damage, melting the fragile blankets of snow that made crossing chasms possible and sending gigantic boulders crashing down slopes.

‘Absolutely global warming’

The tourist season is in full swing in the southern French resort of Chamonix, at the foot of Mont Blanc.

Visitors travel by the thousands every day to reach the summit, the Aiguille du Midi, thanks to a funicular.

But relatively few go to a small cave carved into the ice that serves as a locker room and launching point for mountaineers preparing for their high-altitude trek to Mont Blanc or over the Vallee Blanche Glacier.

Among the intrepid explorers were Evan Warden and his 14-year-old son David, who came from Scotland to tackle the glacier below the Aiguille du Midi – only to find the conditions “terrible”.

“Everywhere we walked there was constant rock chips and the fissures were constantly opening,” said David, who visited the Alps for the first time.

The pair scrapped plans to climb Mont Blanc via the “Trois Monts” route because the journey became too risky, explained Evan, who hopes to return next year.

A lack of snow in winter has exposed high-altitude glaciers and littered them with fissures.



“I haven’t seen this much crushed stone here in a long time. That’s definitely global warming,” he said.

Norwegian couple Monica and Marten Antheun had waited three years to climb the mythical mountain. But the guided walk that they had reserved was canceled due to the unsafe conditions.

“The guides know the area and they know the conditions. That’s fine for us – we can do it later,” said a philosophical Monica.

Stones ‘as big as refrigerators’

Guide companies in Chamonix and nearby Saint-Gervais are suspending Mont Blanc from the popular “Gouter” pass in mid-July due to potentially deadly stone chips plunging down what is known as “the pass of death”.

The blistering temperatures of recent weeks have destabilized the mountain, according to Noe Verite, a keeper of a shelter on the “Trois Monts” trail.

He said the mercury at his post – at the dizzying height of 3,613 meters – recently reached six degrees Celsius (43 degrees Fahrenheit) in the middle of the night.

That prevented ice from refreezing and forced climbers using that route to turn back, he told AFP.

July is usually peak season for Verite, but cancellations have piled up amid deteriorating weather conditions.

Rocks “as big as refrigerators” have battered the usual route to the top, and only a hardcore group of climbing enthusiasts dare take other trails like “l’Innominata” because of their difficulty, he said.

Olivier Grebert, president of the Chamonix Guides Company, said only a dozen people, mostly specialists, make it to the top of Mont Blanc, while up to 120 do during normal times.

Canceled bookings will be postponed, refunded or reworked to other paths, and the company has used the disruption to educate those who unwisely see climbing the mountain as a fun way to celebrate their 40th birthday.

“This climb should be part of a climber’s career. Mont Blanc sometimes has a reputation for being an easy climb, but it isn’t, especially not this year,” said Grebert.

Mountain melting hatches classic Alpine routes

© 2022 AFP