Climber scales The Shard in London and reaches the top of the 1,000ft skyscraper

This morning, a man was seen climbing the UK’s tallest building, The Shard, in London.

The rogue climber was spotted atop the massive 1,016-foot skyscraper around 6 a.m.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 5:48 this morning following reports of a climber on The Shard.

The man (pictured left) was seen near the top of The Shard in the early morning hours. Emergency services were called to the scene at 5:48 a.m.

The Metropolitan Police, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service all came to the scene in an attempt to take the person down.

The area around the base of The Shard was cordoned off and rail passengers from nearby London Bridge station were diverted to other exits.

Police say three arrests have been made. This includes the arrest of a 21-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing.

Two other men were both arrested on suspicion of causing public nuisance.

An emergency shut down the base of The Shard as the man climbed the massive skyscraper. Police have said three men have been arrested – one on suspicion of trespassing and two arrested on suspicion of public nuisance

It’s not the first time people have tried to scale the massive building.

In 2019, then-teenager George King-Thompson broke the law by climbing the building.

He climbed the skyscraper with his bear hands and almost reached the top of the building in just 45 minutes.

Mr King-Thompson was sentenced to six months in prison in an institution for young offenders.