Climate Questions: What’s going on with climate change?

Tackling climate change — a now ubiquitous term for planetary warming caused by the release of carbon dioxide and methane from coal, oil and natural gas into the atmosphere — is becoming exponentially more urgent, and the language of scientists, officials and activists is becoming increasingly serious. with each passing year.

The most recent report from the world’s top organization of climate scientists gave a scathing assessment of where the world is headed if more is not done to curb global warming. There are already more extreme weather events around the world, from longer, more intense and frequent droughts and heatwaves to devastating floods and wetter hurricanes, which are at least partly attributed to climate change.

How the planet got here, the current and future impacts of climate change, and what to do about it are all questions that experts have been researching for decades.

There may be an upsurge in climate-related policies, discussions and activism, but the science isn’t all that new.

Scientists began to see in the early 1800s that some gases and water vapor could trap heat in the atmosphere. And for the past sixty years, researchers have been able to definitively measure the increase in carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere, thanks to a CO 2 monitoring station on Mauna Loa in Hawaii.

Meteorologists in the mid-20th century also began to understand climate as a “system that is dynamic, constantly changing, and perhaps also vulnerable to external forcing and change,” said Martin Mahony, a lecturer in human geography at the University of East Anglia who studies the history of climate science and its interactions with politics.

Add to that the knowledge that CO 2 levels went up and scientists began to realize that this could be a big problem.

“In the sixties you get conferences and workshops about ‘the CO’ 2 problem’ … bringing meteorologists together with the geophysicists and other people to consider the implications of this in very abstract, theoretical terms,” ​​Mahony said.

But it wasn’t long before this theoretical puzzle became a serious problem.

Towards the end of the 1980s, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was established to assess the extent to which the climate is warming and whether people are involved.

Ever since the first report in 1990, the link between fossil fuels and global warming has been clear. Coal, oil and natural gas for electricity, heating, transportation, industries such as steel and cement production, and the gases from agriculture and refrigerants burn the planet.

Scientists say the average temperature on Earth has risen by about 1.1 degrees Celsius since the mid-1800s, leading to higher temperatures, rising seas and weather disasters, with experts warning that more catastrophic climate events are on the way as the climate changes. world continues to heat up.

“It won’t just be heat waves, droughts, wildfires and hurricanes. It’ll be water sources, it’ll be food supplies… it’ll be national security concerns that will be more apparent than it is now,” said climate scientist Kim Cobb of Brown University.

Those who live in least developed countries or poorer communities are often the most vulnerable to climate change. Many have called on wealthy, highly polluting countries, such as the US and much of Europe, to pay their share to help developing countries withstand extreme weather and curb their use of fossil fuels. Known as “loss and damage” in climate negotiations, it’s an area countries have struggled to come to terms with in recent years.

In a somewhat rare moment of agreement between rich countries and more climate-sensitive, low-emission countries, countries agreed at the UN’s annual climate conference in Paris in 2015 to limit warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit). ) since pre-industrial times, with the goal of limiting the average global temperature increase to 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

Alternatives to fossil fuels, such as solar and wind, must be drastically scaled up to meet the Paris climate goals, experts say. Newer technologies, such as carbon capture or green hydrogen, which are currently too expensive, untested to scale, or both, will also need to be deployed to limit warming. Changes in people’s personal lives can also make a difference, although the large reductions are the result of government policies and choices made by giant corporations, rather than individuals.

While some of the effects of global warming are locked in, many scientists believe that reducing warming to just a few tenths of a degree is achievable, but only if drastic measures are taken very quickly.

