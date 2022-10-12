Climate models accurately simulate Pacific Northwest weather patterns, study finds

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Climate models are powerful tools that scientists use to study how the climate system works now and how it will change in the future under different global warming scenarios. When models are updated with new scientific information, they should be evaluated to see how well they represent different climate features, including weather patterns found in certain geographic regions.

A new study led by Graham Taylor, a Ph.D. student in Portland State’s Earth, Environment, and Society program and Paul Loikith, an associate professor of geography at PSU, tested how well climate models represent large-scale weather patterns across the Pacific Northwest. Researchers from Oregon State University and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory also contributed to the study, which was published in the journal Climate dynamics.

“These complex computer models that simulate the Earth’s system can be thought of as virtual laboratories for climate science experiments,” Loikith says. “If the models cannot reproduce important features of the observed climate, they will not be very useful for studying the future climate.”

Because all computer models have different strengths and weaknesses based on differences in physics, scientists often use the output of many different climate models to assess projections of future climate change. For this study, the researchers used data from the state-of-the-art sixth phase of the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project (CMIP6) to test how well 26 different climate models match the range of large-scale patterns of atmospheric circulation (such as wind and pressure). over the Pacific Northwest. These patterns range from those associated with hot and dry weather, to cold and stormy, and everything in between.

To test the models, the team used a machine learning technique called self-organizing maps to group daily weather patterns simulated by the climate models into a set of 12 categories. They did the same for historically observed weather data. They then compared the two sets of data to see how well they aligned.

The researchers found that the climate models generally simulated the observed wind and pressure patterns very well and that the temperature and precipitation patterns created by the models closely matched the correct patterns in the historical data.

These results are important because they suggest that current climate models represent large-scale weather patterns fairly well in the Pacific Northwest and can be used to better understand future climate change in the face of sustained global warming.

“These findings increase our confidence in the ability of these models to help us better understand how the region’s climate will change and why those changes are taking place,” Loikith said.

More information:

Graham P. Taylor et al, CMIP6 model fidelity in simulating large-scale atmospheric circulation patterns and associated temperature and precipitation over the Pacific Northwest, Climate dynamics (2022). Graham P. Taylor et al, CMIP6 model fidelity in simulating large-scale atmospheric circulation patterns and associated temperature and precipitation over the Pacific Northwest,(2022). DOI: 10.1007/s00382-022-06410-1

